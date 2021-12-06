Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34
Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38
Knoxville 16 13 2 0 1 27 62 29
Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38
Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 15 38 36
Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26
Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78
Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74
Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-07 00:53 GMT+08:00

