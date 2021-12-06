Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market is forecast to be worth US$ 6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology uses sunlight to generate electricity with the use of optics, such as mirrors or lenses.

Factors Influencing

The global market for concentrated photovoltaics is expected to gain traction due to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of renewable energy.

Rising demand for grid-connected electricity would influence the market growth during the analysis period. High photovoltaic prices associated with solar photovoltaics were a major restraint earlier. However, decreasing silicone prices and advanced modules designs are expected to be beneficial for the market growth during the prediction period. Government initiatives to boost the use of renewable resources would be highly beneficial for the market during the analysis period. Governments of various nations have been fueling the use of renewable energy sources. Asian countries have enacted various measures to alter the landscape of non-renewable energy. The growing population in China has increased the demand for electricity. As a result, renewable sources provided 26% of its electricity generation to the population in 2019.

The global demand for CPV is forecast to accelerate in the coming years, owing to the improved reliability and efficiency of the concentrated photovoltaic systems. The integration and advancements in the Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology are projected to accelerate the growth of the market during the analysis period. Fresnel lens and photovoltaic high concentration systems collectively provide better efficiency. As a result, it will enhance the demand for the technology.

Regional Analysis

The global concentrated photovoltaic market is expected to witness rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of rapidly developing economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology. The government of China has planned various measures to reduce the amount of carbon emission in the country. Moreover, the country is likely to adopt the 13th five-year plan that will ultimately fuel the growth of the Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology over the forecasted period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had been a major obstacle for business industries for months. Due to government-imposed lockdowns in various countries, industries had to stop or slow down their activities. As a result, it impacted the overall revenue generation. The global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market witnessed a significant slowdown in various countries. The Asia-pacific region used to contribute with the maximum share. As the COVID-19 pandemic affected emerging countries, such as China and India, the demand for concentrated photovoltaic systems rapidly decreased. The market witnessed various factors that drove the decline, such as reduced development activities, limited space, and a sudden decline in electricity use in the industries.

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Reflector

Refractor

By Application Outlook

Utility

Commercial

By Concentration Level Outlook

High concentration photovoltaic

Low concentration photovoltaic

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

MagPowerSystems

Zytech Solar

Solar Junction

SunPower Corporation

Morgan Solar Inc.

Abengoa

BrightSource Energy

ACWA Power

Aalborg CSP

SolarReserve

Other prominent players

