Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market is forecast to be worth US$ 6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology uses sunlight to generate electricity with the use of optics, such as mirrors or lenses.
Factors Influencing
The global market for concentrated photovoltaics is expected to gain traction due to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of renewable energy.
Rising demand for grid-connected electricity would influence the market growth during the analysis period. High photovoltaic prices associated with solar photovoltaics were a major restraint earlier. However, decreasing silicone prices and advanced modules designs are expected to be beneficial for the market growth during the prediction period. Government initiatives to boost the use of renewable resources would be highly beneficial for the market during the analysis period. Governments of various nations have been fueling the use of renewable energy sources. Asian countries have enacted various measures to alter the landscape of non-renewable energy. The growing population in China has increased the demand for electricity. As a result, renewable sources provided 26% of its electricity generation to the population in 2019.
The global demand for CPV is forecast to accelerate in the coming years, owing to the improved reliability and efficiency of the concentrated photovoltaic systems. The integration and advancements in the Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology are projected to accelerate the growth of the market during the analysis period. Fresnel lens and photovoltaic high concentration systems collectively provide better efficiency. As a result, it will enhance the demand for the technology.
Regional Analysis
The global concentrated photovoltaic market is expected to witness rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of rapidly developing economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology. The government of China has planned various measures to reduce the amount of carbon emission in the country. Moreover, the country is likely to adopt the 13th five-year plan that will ultimately fuel the growth of the Concentrated Photovoltaic or CPV technology over the forecasted period.
COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had been a major obstacle for business industries for months. Due to government-imposed lockdowns in various countries, industries had to stop or slow down their activities. As a result, it impacted the overall revenue generation. The global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market witnessed a significant slowdown in various countries. The Asia-pacific region used to contribute with the maximum share. As the COVID-19 pandemic affected emerging countries, such as China and India, the demand for concentrated photovoltaic systems rapidly decreased. The market witnessed various factors that drove the decline, such as reduced development activities, limited space, and a sudden decline in electricity use in the industries.
Market Segmentation
By Product Outlook
- Reflector
- Refractor
By Application Outlook
- Utility
- Commercial
By Concentration Level Outlook
- High concentration photovoltaic
- Low concentration photovoltaic
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- MagPowerSystems
- Zytech Solar
- Solar Junction
- SunPower Corporation
- Morgan Solar Inc.
- Abengoa
- BrightSource Energy
- ACWA Power
- Aalborg CSP
- SolarReserve
- Other prominent players
