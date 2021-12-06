Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at US$4 billion in the year 2020. The market is anticipated to reach US$5.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.Cardiac resynchronization therapy, also called biventricular pacing, is a heart treatment procedure. This procedure helps treat symptoms of arrhythmia (irregular rhythms of heartbeat). In this procedure, a pacemaker is inserted near the left and right ventricle of the heart. The pacemaker emits small pulses of electricity to correct irregular rhythms.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol119
Factors Influencing
- An increasing number of arrhythmia cases in recent years has resulted in increasing demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
- There has been a growth in the number of elderly populations who suffer from various chronic conditions including, heart arrhythmia. It has resulted in increasing demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
- Due to advancements in medical technology, pacemakers are coming with better features such as longer battery life, better data recording, and monitoring of patients’ health. Due to which there is an increase in demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
- The prices of machines like pacemakers and defibrillators are very high. As a result, it may reduce the demand of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
- Cardiac resynchronization therapy requires surgery. However, the risk of infection may slow down the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
Impact Analysis of Covid-19
With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all invasive medical procedures were canceled. Hospitals gave priority to the treatment of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown in various countries restricted production and trade activities. Thus, it led to low production and distribution of the pacemakers. These factors decreased the demand for pacemakers and ultimately slowed down the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market growth.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol119
Regional Analysis
In terms of region, North America dominates the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market. High expenditure on health infrastructure and better and constantly developing medical technology has resulted in increased acceptance for pacemakers. These factors contribute to the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.
In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed promising growth in global cardiac resynchronization therapy. There has been a shift towards a sedentary lifestyle which has resulted in increasing cases of heart arrhythmia. There has been the introduction of policies favoring healthcare, like reduced prices of pacemakers in India. Moreover, Japan also launched a health reimbursement plan to help the patients. There has been an increasing awareness about the condition of irregular heart rhythms. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol119
Competitive Landscape
The following companies are key players in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market:
- Abbott Laboratories
- BIOTRONIK
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- MEDICO S.p. A.
- Medtronic Plc
- Microport Scientific Corporation
- St. Jude Medical
- LivaNovaPlc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
- Merit Medical System
- Osypka Medical GmbH
- OSCOR Inc.
- Other prominent players
Scope of the Report
The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators
By End-User
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Hospitals & Cardiac Centers
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol119
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/