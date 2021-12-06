Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at US$4 billion in the year 2020. The market is anticipated to reach US$5.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.Cardiac resynchronization therapy, also called biventricular pacing, is a heart treatment procedure. This procedure helps treat symptoms of arrhythmia (irregular rhythms of heartbeat). In this procedure, a pacemaker is inserted near the left and right ventricle of the heart. The pacemaker emits small pulses of electricity to correct irregular rhythms.

Factors Influencing

An increasing number of arrhythmia cases in recent years has resulted in increasing demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

There has been a growth in the number of elderly populations who suffer from various chronic conditions including, heart arrhythmia. It has resulted in increasing demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

Due to advancements in medical technology, pacemakers are coming with better features such as longer battery life, better data recording, and monitoring of patients’ health. Due to which there is an increase in demand for the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

The prices of machines like pacemakers and defibrillators are very high. As a result, it may reduce the demand of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy requires surgery. However, the risk of infection may slow down the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all invasive medical procedures were canceled. Hospitals gave priority to the treatment of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown in various countries restricted production and trade activities. Thus, it led to low production and distribution of the pacemakers. These factors decreased the demand for pacemakers and ultimately slowed down the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market growth.

Regional Analysis

In terms of region, North America dominates the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market. High expenditure on health infrastructure and better and constantly developing medical technology has resulted in increased acceptance for pacemakers. These factors contribute to the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market.

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed promising growth in global cardiac resynchronization therapy. There has been a shift towards a sedentary lifestyle which has resulted in increasing cases of heart arrhythmia. There has been the introduction of policies favoring healthcare, like reduced prices of pacemakers in India. Moreover, Japan also launched a health reimbursement plan to help the patients. There has been an increasing awareness about the condition of irregular heart rhythms. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global cardiac resynchronization market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are key players in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market:

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

MEDICO S.p. A.

Medtronic Plc

Microport Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

LivaNovaPlc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Merit Medical System

Osypka Medical GmbH

OSCOR Inc.

Other prominent players

Scope of the Report

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

By End-User

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

