Baggage Handling System Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global baggage handling system was worth US$ 7 billion in 2020. The global baggage handling market is expected to reach US$ 13.1 billion by the year 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.The baggage handling system is installed in the airport to transfer passenger’s baggage from the loading place at the ticket counter to the area where the baggage is loaded in an aircraft or train.
Factors Affecting
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current technology of baggage handling systems had to include certain new solutions like UV light and aerosol disinfection, automated baggage handling systems, etc. These improvements will result in the increasing demand of the global baggage handling system market.
- There have been few improvements in baggage handling and tracking with the application of RFID tags to reduce instances of baggage mishandling. Due to this, there may be an increase in demand for the global baggage handling system market.
- The installation of a baggage handling system requires large investments, and the planning to place the system according to the layout of the airport and other transport hubs like railway station adds to the cost. It may result in a slow down of growth of the global baggage handling system market.
Impact Analysis of Covid-19
The Covid-19 pandemic caused a strict lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown caused severe restrictions on non-essential services, which included travel and tourism. The market witnessed a significant decrease in the footfall of passengers at the airport, which resulted in a decreased demand for the baggage handling system. The demand for baggage handling systems may increase in the post-Covid scenario as the severity of the pandemic reduces over time and tourism flourishes.
Regional Insights
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest share in the global baggage handling system market. The reasons being countries like India, China, South Korea, and Japan have experienced a sudden surge in passengers. Countries like China are constructing airports as part of their new five-year plan (2021 to 2025) to increase their aviation capacity. Moreover, Australia’s Vanderlande Industries signed a contract to construct a new baggage handling system (BHS) for Western Sydney International Airport. Thus, these factors will contribute to an increase in the demand of the global baggage handling system market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The prominent companies in the global baggage handling system market are:
- Siemens
- Vanderlande Industries
- Daifuku
- Pteris Global Limited
- Fives Group
- SITA
- Beumer Group
- Grenzebach Maschinenbau
- BCS Group
- Logan
- G&S Airport Conveyor
- Glidepath Group
- Crisplant
- Aversan Inc.
- Babcock Airports Ltd.
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The segmentation of the global baggage handling system market focuses on Check-in Service, Tracking Technology, Mode of Transport, Solution, Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Check-in Service
- Assisted Service
- Self-service
Segmentation based on Tracking Technology
- Barcode System
- RFID System
Segmentation based on Mode of Transport
- Airport
- Railway
Segmentation based on Solution
- Check-in, Screening, and Loading
- Conveying and Sorting
- Unloading and Reclaim
Segmentation based on Type
- Conveyor
- Destination Coded Vehicle (DCV)
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
