Baggage Handling System Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global baggage handling system was worth US$ 7 billion in 2020. The global baggage handling market is expected to reach US$ 13.1 billion by the year 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.The baggage handling system is installed in the airport to transfer passenger’s baggage from the loading place at the ticket counter to the area where the baggage is loaded in an aircraft or train.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol130

Factors Affecting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current technology of baggage handling systems had to include certain new solutions like UV light and aerosol disinfection, automated baggage handling systems, etc. These improvements will result in the increasing demand of the global baggage handling system market.

There have been few improvements in baggage handling and tracking with the application of RFID tags to reduce instances of baggage mishandling. Due to this, there may be an increase in demand for the global baggage handling system market.

The installation of a baggage handling system requires large investments, and the planning to place the system according to the layout of the airport and other transport hubs like railway station adds to the cost. It may result in a slow down of growth of the global baggage handling system market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a strict lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown caused severe restrictions on non-essential services, which included travel and tourism. The market witnessed a significant decrease in the footfall of passengers at the airport, which resulted in a decreased demand for the baggage handling system. The demand for baggage handling systems may increase in the post-Covid scenario as the severity of the pandemic reduces over time and tourism flourishes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol130

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest share in the global baggage handling system market. The reasons being countries like India, China, South Korea, and Japan have experienced a sudden surge in passengers. Countries like China are constructing airports as part of their new five-year plan (2021 to 2025) to increase their aviation capacity. Moreover, Australia’s Vanderlande Industries signed a contract to construct a new baggage handling system (BHS) for Western Sydney International Airport. Thus, these factors will contribute to an increase in the demand of the global baggage handling system market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the global baggage handling system market are:

Siemens

Vanderlande Industries

Daifuku

Pteris Global Limited

Fives Group

SITA

Beumer Group

Grenzebach Maschinenbau

BCS Group

Logan

G&S Airport Conveyor

Glidepath Group

Crisplant

Aversan Inc.

Babcock Airports Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The segmentation of the global baggage handling system market focuses on Check-in Service, Tracking Technology, Mode of Transport, Solution, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Check-in Service

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol130

Assisted Service

Self-service

Segmentation based on Tracking Technology

Barcode System

RFID System

Segmentation based on Mode of Transport

Airport

Railway

Segmentation based on Solution

Check-in, Screening, and Loading

Conveying and Sorting

Unloading and Reclaim

Segmentation based on Type

Conveyor

Destination Coded Vehicle (DCV)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol130

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/