Automotive Financing Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global Automotive Financing Market size was estimated at US$ 212.8 billion in 2020. The global automotive financing market is expected to reach US$ 418 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing adoption of cars and other vehicles is the primary factor boosting the growth of the global automotive financing market. Continuous advancements in the automotive sector, together with the increasing launches worldwide, have been another key factor fueling the growth of the global automotive financing market. The advancement in vehicles has increased the audience demand. Thereby, excessive investment and trade activities would propel the financing from dealers, banks, and credit unions. As a result, it would drive the growth of the global automotive financing industry market.

Growing safety concerns and other issues would generate promising options for the market players to invest in R&D activities. This, in turn, would ultimately boost the market growth during the analysis period. The new era of electric vehicles is forecast to gain popularity in the near future. As a result, the users would require financing from credit unions, dealers, and banks. The growing trend of car leasing is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global automotive financing market.

Geographic Analysis

In 2020, Europe had the leading automotive financing market in the world. The region is expected to grow in the global automotive financing market at the same pace. The increasing number of service providers in the European market is credited with the global automotive financing market’s expansion. The region’s financial service providers are also expanding their services by providing maintenance, insurance, and fleet services. Furthermore, growing public awareness about financial schemes would accelerate the expansion of the automobile financing business in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest compound annual growth rate in the global automotive financing market. The APAC market is expanding as a result of the considerable efforts by companies in countries such as China, India, and Japan to develop customer interest. Furthermore, the growing number of automobile dealerships and car stores are projected to fuel the growth of the automotive financing market in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global automotive financing market witnessed an extreme decline. The pandemic rapidly altered the growth landscape of the automotive financing industries as people stopped investing in luxury materials. Due to lockdown restrictions, the demand for automobiles severely declined. As a result, the growth became challenging for the global automotive financing market. Restrictions on import and export services and a lack of laborers halted the manufacturing activities. Thus, it impacted the overall supply chain during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Competitors in the Market

Bank of China

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services

Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific

Bank of America

Volkswagen Finance

Banquo Bradesco Financiamentos

BNP Paribas

Ally Financial

Wells Fargo

Industrial and Commercial Bank of India

HSBC

Capital One

HDFC Bank.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

New Car

Used Car

Source Type

OEMs

By Banks

Credit Unions

Financial Institutions

Purpose Type

By Loan

Lease

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

