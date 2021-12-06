Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global sterile medical packaging market size was valued at US$ 36 billion in 2020. The global sterile medical packaging market is projected to reach US$ 85 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The sterile medical packaging prevents contamination of the drugs and medical devices. Their beneficial properties, such as tear-resistance, durability, breathability, keep the inside product safe.

Factors Influencing

The rapidly growing population and their health needs are the primary factors fueling the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market. Consumer’s efforts to protect the drugs and prevent the risk of infection are likely to boost the market growth during the analysis period. Growing purchasing power and awareness regarding healthcare would propel the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period.

The benefits of sterile packaging over plastics and paper & paperboard are expected to accelerate the growth of the overall market. Government restrictions towards the safer production of drugs are anticipated to influence market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic forced people to take precautions. People preferred proteins on the daily basis. Moreover, to boost immunity, the consumption of drugs increased at a rapid pace. Apart from that, the demand for drugs increased as the virus spread rapidly across the globe. People had to take fever, cold and other medicines to cure the effect of the virus. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech companies witnessed a sudden surge in the demand for products. As a result, it influenced the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market. The demand for Hydroxychloroquine raised during the pandemic. As a result, it generated favorable opportunities for the market players during the pandemic period.

Regional analysis

North America is expected to be the highest contributor to the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market. The region is forecast to generate the highest revenue during the analysis period due to the growing awareness among the population. Moreover, the growth is also predicted due to the stringent regulations implemented by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the industry has been witnessing competitive growth due to the presence and contribution of several prominent companies.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Plc

Placon

DuPont

Steripack Ltd.

Wipak Group

Nelipak Healthcare

Tekni-Plex

Sonoco

BillerudKorsnäs AB

ProAmpac

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd

Oliver Healthcare Packaging

GS Medical Packaging

Orchid

Techinipaq Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on the application:

Pharmaceutical & biological

Surgical & medical instruments

In vitro diagnostic products

Medical implants

Others

Based on Type:

Thermoform trays

Sterile bottles & containers

Vials & ampoules

Pre-fillable inhalers

Sterile closures

Pre-filled syringes

Blister & clamshells

Bags & pouches

Wraps

Others

Based on Material:

Plastics

Metals

Glass

Paper & paperboard

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

