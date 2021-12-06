Smart Factory Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

The Global Smart Factory Market was valued at US$ 270 billion in 2020. The global smart factory market is expected to reach US$ 630 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The smart factory is a high-tech facility with cyber-physical technologies that allow materials to be efficiently moved everywhere on the production floor. This modern system contains built-in computing codes that allow for automation.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol136

Factors Influencing

During the forecast period, the adoption of industrial robots is expected to rise rapidly. Industrial robotics is employed to enhance the productivity of the work and minimize human errors. Thus, the growing production and manufacturing activities would ultimately influence the growth of the global smart factory market.

The oil and gas, pharmaceutical, water, and wastewater treatment industries employ wireless sensor networks (WSNs) to monitor and operate tanks, compressors, generators, and separators. Apart from that, real-time data monitoring and process control are possible with WSN, SCADA, and other smart factory components and systems. Thus the global smart factory market is anticipated to grow due to these components.

The rising R&D on wireless sensor networks and other smart factory components will broaden the scope of smart factory applications. Wireless sensor networks are also well-suited to the current automated systems in industries embracing smart factory components and solutions due to their rapid software updates. Lack of trained workers to operate the technology is expected to slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol136

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19’s global pandemic has displaced mainstream manual employees and enhanced the adoption of robotic operating systems, machine learning, sensors, and artificial intelligence, hitherto inconceivable automation solutions, such as smart factories. In today’s digital environment, security is still a key source of concern for the users.

Geographic Analysis

North America is the maximum contributor to the growth of the global smart factory market. The region is forecast to be the leading revenue contributor in the overall market during the analysis period. It is attributable to the region’s increasing adoption of intelligent manufacturing and supply chain technology in a variety of industries. North America is observing a surge in demand for automated and robotic systems from various sectors to enhance the output of the task. These systems are deployed in manufacturing and warehouse units to perform operational activities. Automobile manufacturers such as BMW and Audi are investing in factory automation activities in order to shorten production cycles and save money. The need for technologically superior production systems in North America is extremely high.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol136

Competitors in the Market

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB

Emerson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

FANUC

Yokogawa Electric

Siemens

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Market by Technology

Information Technology System

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Control System

Market by Field Devices

Industrial Robotics

Articulated Robot

Cylindrical Robot

Scara Robot

Cartesian Robot

Control Devices

Sensors

Relays & Switches

Motors & Drive

Industrial Network

RFID System

Chipless RFID

Chip-Based RFID

Wireless Network

Chipsets

Microprocessor System

Sensors

Wired Network

Ethernet Media Converters

Unmanaged Switches

Managed Switches

Market by Application

Process Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Discrete Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Packaging

Mining, Minerals & Metals

Market by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol136

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/