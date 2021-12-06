Instrument Transformers Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global instrument transformers market size was estimated at US$ 6.9 billion in 2020. The global instrument transformers market is projected to reach US$13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Instrument transformers are electrical devices that alter or isolate current. The appliances measure an electric parameter in AC (alternate current) systems. These parameters include current, voltage, energy, power factor, and frequency. Moreover, an instrument transformer can efficiently work even under high levels of stress in all climatic conditions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol137

Factors Influencing

Increasing renewable power plants worldwide would fuel the growth of the global instrument transformers market.

Governments of various developing and underdeveloped nations have been focusing on extending the power grid and including rural areas in the project. Such initiatives are forecast to accelerate the market growth during the analysis period. Africa has been witnessing poor electricity connectivity. The authorities of the nation have introduced various roadmaps for the grid to its remote locations. In addition, Power Africa, a US-led project, is anticipated to provide 30 GW of power by 2030. The initiative will provide electricity to around 60 million households.

The installation of the instrument transformers would increase with the expansion or construction of new distribution and transmission networks. In 2018, transmission network investments were around 100 billion dollars, compared to 70 billion dollars in 2012. Furthermore, investment is likely to increase in the coming years, particularly in developing and impoverished countries. With a US$ 5 billion investment and the potential to generate two million households in Southern Virginia, the Atlantic Wind Connection project will be one of the prominent transmission projects in the world in the future. As a result, the global instrument transformers market would grow during the analysis period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol137

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the onset of COVID-19 impact, governments of various countries have restricted the movement of goods & individuals. The companies, in turn, had to halt operations of production. As a result, it slowed down the necessity for electricity across the world. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that electricity consumption in the United States decreased by 4.6% during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the maximum market share in 2020 and is forecast to lead during the analysis period. The growing population has led to rapidly rising power consumption in the region. As a result, government initiatives to enhance power generation capacity would drive the growth of the global instrument transformers market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Current Transformers

Potential Transformers

Combined Instrument Transformers

By Voltage

Distribution Voltage

Sub-Transmission Voltage

High Voltage Transmission

Extra-High Voltage Transmission

Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

By Application

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol137

Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

Switchgear Assemblies

Relaying

Metering and Protection

By End-User

Power Utilities

Power Generation

Railways and Metros

Industries and OEMs

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

ABB Group

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric Company

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

SPX Transformers Solutions

Hyosung Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

JSHP Transformers

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Other prominent players

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol137

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/