Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 9:05 p.m. Monday (Dec. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 33.3 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 106.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hualien County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, and Taichung City.

Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City experienced an intensity level of 1.