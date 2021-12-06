Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves felt across northeastern Taiwan and Hsinchu County

  204
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 21:22
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 9:05 p.m. Monday (Dec. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 33.3 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 106.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hualien County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, and Taichung City.

Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City experienced an intensity level of 1.
epicenter
Yilan County
quake
earthquake

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
2021/11/24 18:06
Taiwan launches first privately run MW geothermal plant
Taiwan launches first privately run MW geothermal plant
2021/11/23 17:19
Smoke billowing from Turtle Island visible from Taiwanese mainland
Smoke billowing from Turtle Island visible from Taiwanese mainland
2021/11/22 11:29
Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
2021/11/17 18:05
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
2021/11/17 10:39

Updated : 2021-12-06 21:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China