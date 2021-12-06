Newborn Screening Market Research Report 2021 – 2030

The global newborn screening market size was US$ 0.83 billion in 2020. The global newborn screening market is forecast to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Newborn screening is a method of identifying symptoms that may affect a child’s health in the long run. Newborn screening technology is used to perform several tests necessary for early detection, diagnosis of a child’s health. These tests are carried out to acknowledge genetic, developmental, and metabolic problems in newborn babies.
Factor Influencing
The global newborn screening market is expanding rapidly. As the birth rate is growing, the demand for newborn screening technologies is growing as well.
The growth of the newborn screening market would be propelled by beneficial technological advancements throughout the globe. In 2019, Demant A/S (Denmark) introduced a hearing screening system, easy screen BERAphone, at the 64th International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians in Nuremberg, Germany. Thus, such advancements may fuel market growth in the coming years.
Several governments throughout the world are investing in newborn screening facilities and adopting a number of efforts to improve public knowledge about newborn screening and its advantages. Moreover, several non-profit and government organizations are attempting to improve both the baby’s and the mother’s well-being. The government is also relaxing restrictions on the manufacture and sale of newborn screening equipment, allowing businesses to develop more diversified systems. Thus, government initiatives would propel market growth in the coming years.
The lack of proper healthcare facilities and infrastructure is creating a significant challenge to the industry’s expansion.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The newborn screening market witnessed a slight impact during the pandemic. It is due to legislation regarding child’s safety in various countries. However, strict laws to monitor newborn health and protect babies from disorders like COVID-19 helped the newborn screening market to grow. Many government institutions and screening laboratories educate parents about their children’s health.
COVID-19 caused an abrupt effect on the market players such as Natus (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Masimo (US). The companies had to halt production and distribution for some time. However, operations restarted again as the governments started lifting lockdowns.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific market for newborn screening is predicted to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing population and rising prevalence of illnesses drive the growth of the regional market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and the expansion of important competitors are the other major factor driving the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Test Type
- Dry Blood Spot Test
- Hearing Screen Test
- Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) TEST
By Technology
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry (TMS)
- Electrophoresis
- Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays
- DNA-Based Assays
- Hearing Screen Technology
- Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology
By Product Type
- Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments
- Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments
- Hearing Screening Devices
- Hearing Screening Accessories
- Pulse Oximeters
- Reagents and Assay Kits
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Ab Sciex LLC (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Waters Corporation
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Masimo Corporation
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Covidien Plc
- Ge Healthcare (a subsidiary of General Electric Company)
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Other prominent players
