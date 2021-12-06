Tablet Coatings Market Size, Report 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

The global tablet coatings market was US$ 775 million in 2020. The global tablet coatings market is expected to reach US$ 1454 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.Coating tablets and pellets are one of the oldest medical operations that involve applying a dry internal layer of coating material to the external layer of a dosage.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for coating tablets significantly rose during the pandemic. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses and governments around the world have worked endlessly to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, it increased the production and demand for tablet coating. Routinely used medications like hydroxychloroquine has shown a huge increase in demand for COVID-19 treatment. Because many affluent countries were witnessing a shortage of these medications, the booming demand has contributed to enormous prospects for developers of COVID-19 management drugs.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol114
Top Impacting Factors
The growth of the global tablet coatings market is propelled by growing R&D activities in the industry. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry would ultimately surge the growth of the global tablet coatings market. Tablet coatings market expansion is forecast to rise due to growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging countries. Furthermore, the growing focus on technical improvements and sports nutrition in major market areas presents prospective growth prospects for the tablet coatings market’s leading competitors. The market of nutraceuticals may increase as consumers pay more attention to their nutrition while exercising.
Tablet coatings are made up of cellulosic polymers. The use of cellulose polymer would rise because of its beneficial characteristics, such as protection to wet granulation, strength, and cost-efficiency. The demand for tablet coating is rising rapidly due to the faster production of tablets. Thus, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry would ultimately raise the demand for tablet coating.
However, stringent government rules may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol114
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the Asia Pacific Tablet Coating Market is forecast to rise at a rapid pace, owing to the growing drug production and its outsourcing to specialist contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS). Moreover, rising manufacturing units and favorable government regulations would further enhance the expansion of the market.
In India, Kerry Group’s Taste & Nutrition company division launched a new USD 22 million (EUR 20 million) state-of-the-art facility to serve global and regional customers in the South West Asia region. Thus, such expansion is likely to boost the Asia Pacific contribution to the global tablet coatings market.
Competitor in the Market
- Colorcon Inc.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- DuPont De Numeours Inc.
- Kerry Group plc
- Roquette Freres
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Merck KGaA
- Corel Pharma Chem
- Biogrund GmbH
- Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.
- Wincoat Colours & Coatings Pvt. Ltd.
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
- Coating Place, Inc.
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Polymer
- Cellulosic
- Vinyl
- Acrylic
By Functionality
Request Full Report- –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol114
- Delayed-Release
- Sustained Release
By Type
- Sugar Coated
- Film Coated
- Enteric Coated
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical
- Nutraceutical
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/