3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The global 3D mapping and modeling market size was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2020. The global 3D mapping and modeling market size is forecast to reach US$ 14 billion by 2025 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. 3D Mapping and Modelling is a highly used technology to develop 3D environments. Architects use 3D models to figure out material requirements as well as estimated project expenses.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The optimization of 3D technology suddenly stopped during the pandemic, causing a huge decline in global market growth. The global 3D mapping and modeling market witnessed an abrupt decrease in demand with the onset of the COVID-19 virus. However, later the businesses changed their way from the office to remote working. It changed the entire outlook of the industry. The global 3D mapping and modeling market would witness favorable opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors Influencing

3D designs are rapidly getting upgraded. To manage enormous geographic data, businesses are opting for 3D mapping and modeling software technologies. By geolocating and building models of construction sites, facilities, and structures, 3D mapping helps architects design, schedule, and manage site logistics. For developers, municipal governments, and master planners, Zmapping, a London-based firm, offers 3D simulations to build some of the most resilient and precise 3D city background models. Thus, the growth of industrialization and urbanization, mainly in emerging countries, would lead to the growth of the global 3D mapping and modeling market during the forecast period.

The high demand for 3D animation in smartphone apps, games, and movies would boost the demand for 3D mapping and modeling technologies in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements in 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and other acquisition devices, along with growing 3D content, would fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) technology to increase the accuracy of 3D content may open doors for enterprises in the 3D mapping and modeling industry across several verticals. Privacy concerns and stringent government rules may slow down the market growth in the coming years.

Geographical Analysis

Of all the regions, North America is expected to hold the maximum share in the global 3D mapping and modeling market. The demand for 3D mapping and modeling will significantly grow from small and medium businesses and government departments. Apart from that, increasing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) use and growing online consumption may drive the demand growth during the analysis period.

APAC market for 3D mapping and modeling is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the projection period. The growing adoption of 3D mapping and modeling technology by engineering and development and the government sector may accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Various emerging countries, such as India and China, have been focusing on growing industrialization. As a result, it would boost regional participation in the global market.

Competitors in the Market

Autodesk

Golden Software

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Intermap Technologies

Alphabet

Saab AB

Airbus

Esri

Dassault Systèmes

Adobe

Apple

WRLD

GeoDigital

Mapbox

DeepMap

Civil Maps

Hivemapper

Ivl5

Shapr3D

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Tools

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By 3D Mapping Application

Inspection and Measurement

Object Reconstruction

Projection and Navigation

Reporting and Virtualization

Others (disaster management, infrastructure management, and asset and property management)

By 3D Modeling Application

Product Marketing

Animation and Movies

Gaming and Designing

Architectural Rendering

Others (simulation, sculpting, painting, and visualization)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Engineering and Construction

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defence

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others (education, agricultural, automotive, and IT and telecom)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

