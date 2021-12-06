Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size, Global Comprehensive Report 2021: Impact of COVID-19, Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

The Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size was US$ 235 million in 2020. The global automotive airbag silicone market is forecast to reach US$1219 million by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The airbag offers soft cushioning and restraining to a vehicle occupant during a collision. They help lessen the severity of injuries caused by colliding with the vehicle’s interior.

Factors Influencing

When compared to alternatives like neoprene coating, the automotive airbags silicone provides extra features like thermal resistance and airbag protection. Such advantages are likely to fuel the market growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the superior performance of silicone in protecting the bag and thing against moisture is another prominent factor propelling the growing demand of the global market. The high cost of automotive airbags may slow down the growth of the global automotive airbags silicone market.

Growing accidents and the need for airbags are forecast to increase the need for the automotive airbag silicone market during the analysis period. Growing demand for electric vehicles would contribute to the growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market in the coming years. Growing awareness regarding safety measures is likely to boost the demand for the airbags in future. As a result, it would fuel the growth of the global automotive airbags silicone market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is forecast to contribute with the leading share in the global automotive airbag silicone market. A growing number of road accidents and increasing awareness regarding airbags may propel the regional contribution. Apart from that, the market is witnessing growing demand from emerging countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. On the other hand, countries like India rely heavily on outsourcing to meet the demand for fabric and automobile airbag silicone due to a lack of supplier engagement. Thus, it would create promising opportunities for the market players during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, stronger laws and regulations in Asia Pacific countries to reduce traffic fatalities would fuel the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID_19 pandemic had a declining effect on the global automotive airbag silicone market. The demand for vehicles declined suddenly, as people avoided preferring luxury materials. Moreover, the regulations on travel altered the entire landscape of the market growth. As a result, various traders had to witness a significant decline during the forecast period.

Competitor in the Market

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Momentive (U.S.)

Elkem Silicone (U.S.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Rogers Corporation (U.S.)

Nusil (U.S.)

Bostik (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

ACC Silicones Ltd (U.K)

CSL Silicone Inc. (Canada)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Airbag Position

Front

Knee

Curtain/Side

By Airbag Type

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS)

One-Piece-Woven (OPW)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

LCVs

HCVs

By Electric Vehicle

BEVs

PHEVs/FCEVs

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

