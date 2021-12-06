Tissue Imaging Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The global tissue imaging market was valued at US$ 14 billion in 2019. The global tissue imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 31 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a strong challenge for every industry, be it healthcare, IT, or hospitality. It has negatively influenced medical, pharmaceutical, and R&D activities around the world. Tissue imaging devices are critical medical instruments for treatment in various surgical operations. The demand for imaging tools and consumables limited since the outbreak. Thus, the global tissue imaging market witnessed a notable decline during the pandemic period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol108

Geographic Analysis

During the analysis period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in revenue generation in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, North America is forecast to lead in the global tissue imaging market due to growing cancer cases, and increasing funding for research and development activities would fuel the regional contribution in the market. Apart from that, the rising demand for personalized medicine, together with technical advancements in proteomics research, would contribute to the revenue generation of the regional market.

The easy availability of advanced technology would boost the growth of the region in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, government attempts towards rising healthcare spending would propel the growth of the global tissue imaging market in North America.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol108

Factors Influencing

Growing disorders and cancer treatments are fueling the demand for tissue imaging usage.

Technological advancements in tissue imaging systems are expected to propel the market growth during the analysis period. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. unveiled the GelDoc Go Imaging System that is used to record protein colorimetric bolts, gels & nucleic acids, and stain-free gels & bolts. The integration of Artificial Intelligence in Tissue Imaging would create beneficial opportunities for the market players in the coming future.

Moreover, the risk-free properties of the tissue imaging system are forecast to propel its demand in the future. The tissue imaging system helps identify patients with elevated cardiovascular complication risks and enables direct visualization/imaging of unhealthy tissues. Thus, it reduces the risk rate of the procedure.

However, stringent regulations may slow down the market growth in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Fluidigm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Biocare Medical

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

ABCAM

Merck KGAA

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Technology Outlook

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Digital Pathology

In Situ Hybridization

Immunofluorescence

Others

By Product Outlook

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol108

Platforms

Microscopes

Consumables

Software

Accessories

By Application Outlook

Disease Research

Oncology Research

Infectious Diseases Research

Neurological Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Immunological Disease Research

Others

By Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Neurological Disease Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics

Immunological Disease Diagnostics

Others

By End-User Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/