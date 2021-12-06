Tissue Imaging Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The global tissue imaging market was valued at US$ 14 billion in 2019. The global tissue imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 31 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a strong challenge for every industry, be it healthcare, IT, or hospitality. It has negatively influenced medical, pharmaceutical, and R&D activities around the world. Tissue imaging devices are critical medical instruments for treatment in various surgical operations. The demand for imaging tools and consumables limited since the outbreak. Thus, the global tissue imaging market witnessed a notable decline during the pandemic period.
Geographic Analysis
During the analysis period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in revenue generation in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, North America is forecast to lead in the global tissue imaging market due to growing cancer cases, and increasing funding for research and development activities would fuel the regional contribution in the market. Apart from that, the rising demand for personalized medicine, together with technical advancements in proteomics research, would contribute to the revenue generation of the regional market.
The easy availability of advanced technology would boost the growth of the region in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, government attempts towards rising healthcare spending would propel the growth of the global tissue imaging market in North America.
Factors Influencing
Growing disorders and cancer treatments are fueling the demand for tissue imaging usage.
Technological advancements in tissue imaging systems are expected to propel the market growth during the analysis period. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. unveiled the GelDoc Go Imaging System that is used to record protein colorimetric bolts, gels & nucleic acids, and stain-free gels & bolts. The integration of Artificial Intelligence in Tissue Imaging would create beneficial opportunities for the market players in the coming future.
Moreover, the risk-free properties of the tissue imaging system are forecast to propel its demand in the future. The tissue imaging system helps identify patients with elevated cardiovascular complication risks and enables direct visualization/imaging of unhealthy tissues. Thus, it reduces the risk rate of the procedure.
However, stringent regulations may slow down the market growth in the coming years.
Competitors in the Market
- Abcam PLC
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Biocare Medical
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Nikon Corporation
- Roche
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- ABCAM
- Merck KGAA
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Technology Outlook
- Mass Spectroscopy
- Immunohistochemistry
- Flow Cytometry
- Digital Pathology
- In Situ Hybridization
- Immunofluorescence
- Others
By Product Outlook
- Platforms
- Microscopes
- Consumables
- Software
- Accessories
By Application Outlook
- Disease Research
- Oncology Research
- Infectious Diseases Research
- Neurological Disease Research
- Cardiovascular Disease Research
- Immunological Disease Research
- Others
By Diagnostics
- Oncology Diagnostics
- Infectious Diseases Diagnostics
- Neurological Disease Diagnostics
- Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics
- Immunological Disease Diagnostics
- Others
By End-User Outlook
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Research Institutes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
