Biopesticides Market Size Analysis 2021: Competitive Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The biopesticides market was valued at US$ 5,084.9 million in 2020. The global biopesticide market is projected to reach US$ 19177 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Biopesticides are used as a substitute for another chemical pesticide to protect the plant from mosquitos, rats, and mice. The biopesticides are obtained from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol110

Factors Influencing

The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical pesticides would boost the market growth in the coming years. The global biopesticides market is expanding due to the dangers of chemical pesticides and the increased demand for organic food. The usage of synthetic fertilizers has skyrocketed, resulting in various negative consequences for human health. Biopesticides have reduced the negative effects of chemical fertilizers. Thus, they are regarded as a more environmentally friendly solution for non-targeted species.

The cost-effectiveness of biopesticides is forecast to boost market growth in the coming years. Biological pesticides occur naturally and assist commercial growers in lowering their production costs, resulting in lower prices when compared to chemical pesticides. Biopesticides have a higher market preference than conventional pesticides. Moreover, government organizations are developing numerous agricultural awareness campaigns to encourage farmers to use biopesticides in their agricultural activities. Thus, it would boost the market growth in the coming years.

Growing agricultural activities would fuel the adoption of biopesticides during the analysis period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol110

The rapidly rising advancements in bio-control seed treatment solutions are another factor driving the growth of the global biopesticides market. The use of essential oil-based insecticides is expected to create promising opportunities for the global market players in the future. As a result, the global biopesticide market would grow. Moreover, the benefits of the Plant essential oils in a wide range of activity against pest insects and plant pathogenic fungus are expected to fuel the adoption of the end product. The widespread availability of essential oils from the flavor and fragrance sectors has accelerated the commercialization of essential oil-based pesticides, propelling the worldwide biopesticides market forward.

The lack of knowledge and the poor acceptance rate of biopesticides has been a major block in the growth of the global biopesticides market.

Geography Analysis

Regionally, North America would emerge as the largest shareholder of the biopesticides market. Biopesticides have been helpful in maintaining the quality of the product. The growing awareness is leading to the significant rise in the adoption of biopesticides. As a result of the increasing demand for organic food products, the regional market for biopesticides would grow during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had a slight negative impact on the complete process, beginning from the generation of biopesticides to sales. During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players witnessed a significant decline in the demand from farmers. Moreover, the closure of production facilities further impacted the overall market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Microbial

Bacterial

Fungal

Viral

Predators

Bugs & Beetles

Nematodes

Parasites

Others (Pheromones, Protozoa, etc.)

By Crop Type

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol110

Orchards

Grazing & Dry land

Field Crops

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Actagro LLC.

Agbiochem Inc.

Agbitech Pty Ltd.

Bio-Tech Ltd.

Amit Biotech

Amvac Chemical

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

Arbico Organics

Bayer AG

BASF Corp.

Other prominent players

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/