Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales,Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size was US$ 41 billion in 2020. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is predicted to reach US$ 72 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Automated diagnostic scan tools are widely adopted in the automotive sector to analyze and detect the fault of electronic systems in an automobile. Automotive scan tools are employed to reprogram the control modules of the vehicle.
Factors Influencing
The rapidly growing sales of automobiles are significantly contributing to the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market. Stringent regulations implemented by the government authorities to lower carbon emissions are forecast to fuel the adoption of electronic vehicles in the coming years. As a result, it would surge the demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools.
The complexity of automotive electronics and the demand to look over the issues may fuel the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market during the analysis period. The growing urbanization is fueling the demand for technological advancements in the automobile domain. Thus, it would drive the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The high price value associated with automotive diagnostic scan tools is expected to slow down the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
Geographic Analysis
Of all the regions, Europe would present a maximum share in the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market during the forecast period. The growth of the European market for automotive diagnostic scan tools is attributed to the presence of prominent automobile manufacturers. In addition, the growing emphasis of government authorities to intensify smart mobility solutions and concerns over environmental pollution may further propel the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market in this region.
Moreover, the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in Asia-Pacific would witness notable growth during the forecast period. The region may observe growing acceptance of passenger vehicles. Apart from that, the increasing disposable income of the citizens in emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia would further enhance the growth of the region in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market. Additionally, developing amendments by government authorities to promote the electrification of vehicles, concerns related to air pollution, and rising fuel prices are the key factors propelling the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global automotive industry. As a result, it declined the demand for both new and used vehicles. Lockdowns and a work-from-home culture might help control the spread of coronavirus, but they have hindered economic growth. As a result, the sales of automobiles decreased abruptly.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Diagnostic equipment
- Diagnostic software
- Diagnostic and repair data
By Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicles
- Non-Commercial Vehicles
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Snap-On Inc.
- Actia Group
- Etas GmbH
- Softing AG
- General Technologies Corp.
- DG Technologies
- Hickok Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- Kpit Technologies Ltd
- Other prominent players
