E-Bike Market Size, Share ,Trends Analysis ,Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global e-bike (electric bike) market was worth US$ 40 billion in 2020. The market is further anticipated to reach the value of US$ 82.4 billion by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast year 2021 to 2030.An electric bike or e-bike is a bicycle with a combined electric motor driving mechanism and a battery pack for assisted movement. There are different e-bikes varieties available globally, such as an e-bike with pedal-assisted motors and e-bikes that drive using the throttle.
Factors Affecting
- The government has announced policies and regulations to promote the use of e-bikes as a mode of transportation. Thus, it will drive the demand for the global e-bike market.
- The customers are now more willing to opt for e-bikes as a mode of transportation as it has proven itself as a reliable and eco-friendly alternative. Thus, it will result in higher demand for the global e-bike market.
- Despite many promotional campaigns about the adoption of e-bikes, legal issues may slow down the growth of the global e-bike market.
- Batteries, which are not maintained properly, can rapidly lose charge after short trips. The e-bike users constantly face the issue of charging and maintenance services of the battery. Thus, it may result in a slow down in the growth of the global e-bike market.
Impact Analysis of Covid-19
The global e-bike market is one of the few markets whose demand has seen growth during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, many people were still hesitant regarding public transport. The e-bike is a considerably cheaper, safer, and easier mode for travel during the pandemic. The e-bikes are also promoted by the government of several countries, which are trying to enhance the road infrastructure to better facilitate e-bike commute. With these factors in consideration, the global e-bike market will see higher growth during the pandemic.
Regional Insights
In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in the global e-bike market. The reasons for the market growth can be favorable regulations regarding e-bike as a mode of transportation, easy availability, and low price of e-bikes. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and India are expected to witness promising markets for the global e-bike market.
Competitors in the Market
The leading companies in the global e-bike market are:
- Pon.Bike
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Riese & Muller GmbH
- Yamaha Bicycle
- Accell Group
- Derby Cycle
- Karbon Kinetics Ltd
- Solex Cycle North America Inc.
- ITALJET SPA
- Amego Electric Vehicles Inc.
- Pedego Electric Bikes
- M1-Sporttechnik
- Kawasaki Motors Corp.
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global e-bike market segmentation focuses on Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Speed, Components, Mode, and Region.
Segmentation based on Motor Type
- Mid
- Hub
Segmentation based on Battery Type
- Lithium-ion
- Lithium-ion polymer
- Lead-acid
- Others
Segmentation based on Class
- Class-I
- Class-II
- Class-III
Segmentation based on Speed
- up to 25 km/h
- 25-45 km/h
Segmentation based on Components
- Batteries
- Electric Motors
- Frame with Fork
- Wheels
- Crank Gears
- Brake Systems
- Others
Segmentation based on Mode
- Pedal Assist
- Throttle
Segmentation based on Region
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
