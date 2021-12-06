Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2030

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market size was US$518 million in 2020. The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to reach US$1331 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.Unmanned surface vehicles (USV), also referred to as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV), operate on the water’s surface without crew. The unmanned autopilot system is the fundamental component that allows easy investigation of the regions witnessing harsh weather. They help in obtaining necessary information without jeopardizing anyone’s life.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol124

Factors Influencing

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is being propelled by extensive pollution projects in oceans and the growing necessity to prevent contamination. Increasing demand for trustable, highly advanced USVs, particularly in the military domain, is driving the growth of the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market. In the military, unmanned surface vehicles are employed for mine hunting and locating seaborne targets.

The unmanned autopilot system (UAPS20) operates unmanned surface vehicles. The system is highly useful in detecting areas where the weather is significantly bad and can’t be tolerated by humans. It also helps collect seamless data without putting anyone’s life in danger. As the benefits of this vehicle become more apparent, the worldwide unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market will continue to develop. The availability of low-cost unmanned underwater vehicles and remotely controlled underwater vehicles are forecast to slow down the growth of the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol124

Geographic Analysis

North America is the most extensive unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market by geography, and it is predicted to create the leading revenue by 2030. The market’s expansion in this region is because of the rising levels of violence in countries and rapid technological advancement. Furthermore, the United States is the leading operator, developer, and developer of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), which is fueling the market’s expansion.

Furthermore, due to the growing demand for water quality monitoring and ocean data mapping, Europe is predicted to register a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period. Another factor boosting the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market in this region is the high demand for autonomous surface vehicles employed by navies for ISR and oceanographic studies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID affected the supply chains of most of the industries globally due to lockdown in several countries. Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the unmanned surface vehicle is unpredictable, the supply chain observed significant disruptions.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol124

Market Segmentation

By Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Others

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

By Modes Of Operation

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Oil & Gas Explorations

Oceanology Data Mapping

Others

By Payload

Sidescan Sonar

Towed Array

Dipping Sonar

Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Expandable Mine Neutralizers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector

Underway Water Column Profilers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Textron Inc.

ECA Group.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

ASV Global.

Israel Aerospace Industries.

Atlas Elektronik.

Teledyne Technologies.

5G International.

SeaRobotics,

Liquid Robotics.

Maritime Robotics.

Elbit Systems.

Other prominent players

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/