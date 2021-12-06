Micro-Mobility Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global micro-mobility market size was US$39 billion in 2020. The global micro-mobility market is forecast to reach US$195.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Micro mobility is a category of transportation that includes small, lightweight vehicles that are considered an excellent option for commuting within the 10 km range. Bicycles, e-bikes, shared bicycles; electric scooters, electric skateboards, and electric pedal-assisted (pedelec) bicycles are the vehicles that are used for micro-mobility.
Factors Influencing
The growing trend of on-demand transportation services is the primary factor fueling the growth of the global micro-mobility market. E-bicycles and e-kick scooters provide convenience to consumers and are cost-effective. The growing demand for these vehicles would propel the growth of the global micro-mobility market. Growing innovations in the field of micro-mobility would present favorable options for the market players. Migo, a Seattle-based search engine, introduced a smartphone app in 2017 that allows users to compare the locations and rates of surrounding ride-sharing businesses. Thus, such innovations may boost the growth of the global micro-mobility market during the analysis period.
The rising preference for carpool and bike pool services is another key factor surging the demand for ride-sharing services. A significant rise is observed among office commuters opting for carpool and bike pool services. Thus, the market would grow during the analysis period. Furthermore, growing offers and services offered by Uber and Ola are encouraging consumers to choose ride-sharing services. When compared to traditional transportation service providers, ride-sharing service providers offer additional advantages, such as doorstep pick-up and drop-off, co-passenger information, etc. Thus, the demand for ride-sharing services is forecast to rise during the forecast period.
Increasing cases of automobile theft are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global micro-mobility market.
Government initiatives to establish convenient bike-sharing infrastructure are becoming more prevalent. Chinese governments promoted the establishment of the Public Bike Sharing Program (PBSP) in 2018. The initiative was taken to encourage non-motorized transportation and provide convenient, flexible, and low-cost mobility options.
COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS
The COVID-19 rapid spread has had a substantial influence on the worldwide automotive sector, resulting in a drop in demand for both new and used vehicles. The lockdowns and work-from-home culture have helped restrict the coronavirus but they have also slowed down the economic growth. Thus, the micro-mobility industry witnessed a decline in the adoption of bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America followed by Europe would present a significant contribution to the growth of the global micro-mobility market. Around 50 million people in the United States choose for regular travel. Further, APAC will contribute to the compound annual growth rate in the global micro-mobility market in the coming years. China is playing a significant role. The country introduced the docked bike-sharing model in 2008 to ease mobility issues.
Market Segmentation
By Propulsion Type
- Human Powered
- Electrically Powered
By Vehicle Type
- E-kick Scooters
- Bicycles
- Skateboards
- Others
By Sharing Type
- Docked
- Dock-les
By Age Group
- 15-34
- 35-54
- 55 and Above
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bird Rides Inc.
- Easymile SAS
- Floatility GmbH
- LimeBike
- Scoot Network
- Skip Transportation
- Spin Scooters
- Sway Mobility
- Zagster
- Other prominent players
