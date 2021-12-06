Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests

CECC head says same cannot be guaranteed for people who have committed other crimes

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 19:40
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday (Dec. 6) encouraged the public to take available doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, some of which will expire soon.

He also promised that runaway migrant workers and other visa overstayers will not be arrested for getting the jab, CNA reported.

To prevent the near-expired Moderna from going to waste, the CECC and local governments have introduced incentives for people to get it as soon as possible, including setting up Moderna vaccination stations at some public places, such as Taipei Main Station, supermarkets, and department stores. At the same time, vouchers worth NT$100 (US$3.6) will be given to vaccine recipients, along with other gifts.

Chen said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that some defrosted Moderna doses are nearing their expiration dates. Three batches of the vaccines containing 34,104, 5,712, and 45,318 doses will expire on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, respectively, he added.

According to last week’s vaccination volume, Taiwan administered about 13,000-14,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine a day. Therefore, the government will be hard-pressed to use these other doses so quickly, the CECC head said.

When asked by media whether runaway migrant workers or other foreigners overstaying their visas are eligible, Chen promised they will not get nabbed for coming out to get vaccinated. “We can fully guarantee that,” he added, per CNA.

However, Chen said he could not make any guarantees for people who had committed other crimes.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said people overstaying their visas will be eligible for vaccinations if they produce their expired residence permit, National Health Insurance card, or passport, which will only be used to verify their identification, per CNA.
CECC
migrant workers
Moderna
Taipei Main Station
overstayer
foreigner
visa

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
2021/12/05 14:11
Taiwan prepares 17th COVID vaccination round
Taiwan prepares 17th COVID vaccination round
2021/12/04 16:31
Taiwan about to reach 60% fully vaccinated goal
Taiwan about to reach 60% fully vaccinated goal
2021/12/04 15:46
Taiwan confirms 11 imported COVID cases, 30 days without local infections
Taiwan confirms 11 imported COVID cases, 30 days without local infections
2021/12/04 14:13
COVID cases at Taiwan office in South Africa likely Omicron
COVID cases at Taiwan office in South Africa likely Omicron
2021/12/03 17:00

Updated : 2021-12-06 20:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China