Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Surgeon-turned-Taipei mayor opposes vaccinations at shopping malls

Ko Wen-je says move hinders emergency response if things go awry

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 18:55
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (right) in COVID-19 briefing. (Facebook, Ko Wen-je screenshot)

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (right) in COVID-19 briefing. (Facebook, Ko Wen-je screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei mayor and medical expert Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday (Dec. 6) expressed concern over the central government’s decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations available at shopping centers.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is working with department stores and retailers to provide inoculations, some with prizes as an incentive, to boost Taiwan’s vaccination coverage rate before the arrival of the infectious variant Omicron.

Ko, a former surgeon specializing in emergency medicine at National Taiwan University Hospital, argued against the measure. “This undermines the ability to perform CPR on people who require such aid after getting a jab,” he said.

The physician-turned-politician also pointed out fundamental differences between the Taiwanese and U.S. medical systems. Taipei boasts more than 200 vaccination sites that are part of a well-connected healthcare network, while the sprawling American cities have needed to set up clinics in shopping malls in their effort to drive up the pace of nationwide immunization.

“First aid would be an issue if things go wrong,” Ko stressed. He considers the policy counterintuitive considering the cost, the risk, and the practicality, per NewTalk.

The CECC has insisted on adding more vaccination sites and promised adequate stand-by medical assistance. As of Sunday (Dec. 5), 78.17% of Taiwan’s population had received one dose, with 60.52% fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard.
vaccinations
inoculation
immunization
Taiwan
Taipei
Ko Wen-je
COVID
COVID-19
Omicron

RELATED ARTICLES

Slovak delegation lands in Taiwan on jet displaying national emblem
Slovak delegation lands in Taiwan on jet displaying national emblem
2021/12/06 11:06
US defense secretary affirms Washington's commitments to Taiwan amid growing China threat
US defense secretary affirms Washington's commitments to Taiwan amid growing China threat
2021/12/06 10:35
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
2021/12/05 15:47
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
2021/12/05 14:30
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
2021/12/05 14:11

Updated : 2021-12-06 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China