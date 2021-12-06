Driving Simulator Market Research Report 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The driving simulator market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The global driving simulator market size is expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol100

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The driver simulator market witnessed a sudden decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had a severe negative impact on the driving simulator market, just like other industries. Moreover, various prominent countries contributing to the market growth were economically affected. As a result, it altered the entire growth landscape. However, as the economies gradually return to normal working conditions, the global driving simulators market would gain traction.

Factors influencing

With the progress of technology in automobiles, there is a growing demand for safety features. To avoid accidents, driving simulators helps to improve driver skills in a virtual environment. This system aids the driver in maintaining control of the situation. As a result, a driving simulator is more efficient and significantly enhances safety. Such factors anticipate growing the market in the coming years.

Driving simulators and analytical techniques are widely adopted in railways, aircraft, marine, defense, and automotive industries since they are beneficial in testing and analyzing product designs. As safety and environmental laws have become more stringent, manufacturers and authorities may invest in driving simulators with creative designs for training. Thus, it would propel market growth in the coming years.

Simulators for police and emergency vehicles may create promising opportunities for the market players. For categories with specific needs in terms of driving instruction simulation, driving simulators are customized with advanced technologies such as 3D visualization and 360-degree perspective. Professional simulators for security, police, and ambulance training are helpful for police, military troops, firefighters, and ambulance drivers to travel safely.

A key difficulty for the driving simulator industry is the lack of specifications for building and implementing a simulation-based virtual environment.

Regional Analysis

In the Asia Pacific, improving lifestyles, a growing number of metro centers, and a rapidly growing population are all propelling the market growth. Safety restrictions in countries like Japan and South Korea are likely to rise over the next five years. Factors like a lack of infrastructure and growing accident cases are anticipated to drive up demand for certified drivers, which will lead to the growth of the driving simulators.

Competitors in the Market

Cruden B.V.

Cassidian

ECA Group

Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd

Adacel Technologies

Moog, Inc.

CAE, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation

AutoSim AS

IPG Automotive GmbH

Virage Simulation, Inc.

Ansible Motion Ltd.

CXC Simulations

AVSimulation

VI-grade Gmbh

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Application

Training

Motor Sports & Gaming

Research & Testing

By Vehicle Type

Car Simulator

Truck & Bus Simulator

By Simulator Type

Training Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

By Training Simulator Type

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

By End-User

Driving Training Centre

Automotive OEM

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Driving Simulator Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol100

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/