Driving Simulator Market Research Report 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The driving simulator market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The global driving simulator market size is expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The driver simulator market witnessed a sudden decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had a severe negative impact on the driving simulator market, just like other industries. Moreover, various prominent countries contributing to the market growth were economically affected. As a result, it altered the entire growth landscape. However, as the economies gradually return to normal working conditions, the global driving simulators market would gain traction.
Factors influencing
- With the progress of technology in automobiles, there is a growing demand for safety features. To avoid accidents, driving simulators helps to improve driver skills in a virtual environment. This system aids the driver in maintaining control of the situation. As a result, a driving simulator is more efficient and significantly enhances safety. Such factors anticipate growing the market in the coming years.
- Driving simulators and analytical techniques are widely adopted in railways, aircraft, marine, defense, and automotive industries since they are beneficial in testing and analyzing product designs. As safety and environmental laws have become more stringent, manufacturers and authorities may invest in driving simulators with creative designs for training. Thus, it would propel market growth in the coming years.
- Simulators for police and emergency vehicles may create promising opportunities for the market players. For categories with specific needs in terms of driving instruction simulation, driving simulators are customized with advanced technologies such as 3D visualization and 360-degree perspective. Professional simulators for security, police, and ambulance training are helpful for police, military troops, firefighters, and ambulance drivers to travel safely.
- A key difficulty for the driving simulator industry is the lack of specifications for building and implementing a simulation-based virtual environment.
Regional Analysis
In the Asia Pacific, improving lifestyles, a growing number of metro centers, and a rapidly growing population are all propelling the market growth. Safety restrictions in countries like Japan and South Korea are likely to rise over the next five years. Factors like a lack of infrastructure and growing accident cases are anticipated to drive up demand for certified drivers, which will lead to the growth of the driving simulators.
Competitors in the Market
- Cruden B.V.
- Cassidian
- ECA Group
- Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd
- Adacel Technologies
- Moog, Inc.
- CAE, Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- MTS Systems Corporation
- AutoSim AS
- IPG Automotive GmbH
- Virage Simulation, Inc.
- Ansible Motion Ltd.
- CXC Simulations
- AVSimulation
- VI-grade Gmbh
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Application
- Training
- Motor Sports & Gaming
- Research & Testing
By Vehicle Type
- Car Simulator
- Truck & Bus Simulator
By Simulator Type
- Training Simulator
- Advanced Driving Simulator
By Training Simulator Type
- Compact Simulator
- Full-Scale Simulator
By End-User
- Driving Training Centre
- Automotive OEM
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
