Global Human Machine Interface Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2021-2030

The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size was US$ 3.6 billion in 2020. The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size is forecast to reach US$ 9.32 billion by 2030, by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A dashboard or screen used to control machinery is regarded as a Human Machine Interface, or HMI. Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions are adopted by the workers, managers, and supervisors to transform complex data into meaningful information.

Factors Influencing

Upgradations in HMI programming tools, including open platform architecture, or OPA, are projected to drive market growth in the future years. Furthermore, various advantages, such as remote operation, would amplify the adoption of the system.

Growing preference for Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions across various industries, such as oil and gas and water treatment units, would create favorable opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the rising adoption of Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions in the pharmaceutical industry may influence the market growth in the coming years. Pharmaceutical production processes are complicated and require constant monitoring of all operations in a manufacturing plant. Thus, it would fuel the market growth.

Significant capital requirement to install Human Machine Interface (HMI) may stifle market expansion in the coming years.

Monitoring operations are carried out using Human Machine Interface(HMI) software. Human Machine Interface (HMI) software’s ability to provide versatility and reliability, as well as increase the efficiency of production processes, is expected to drive demand for HMI software.

The integration of efficient solutions such as ADAS, ACC, and LDW, HMI provides notable benefits, such as driver safety and security. This, in turn, is projected to boost demand for Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions in the automotive sector.

Geographical Analysis

Of all the regions, the human-machine interface market in APAC is forecast to contribute with the maximum share. Rapid technical improvements in HMI solutions and extensive R&D activity are projected to boost the HMI market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, it would create ample opportunities for the manufacturing operations to take advantage of the abundant skilled and relatively inexpensive labor.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a slight impact on the global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market. Due to the pandemic, the healthcare bodies had to boost their services. As a result, it fueled the demand for the Human Machine Interface (HMI) software, mainly from the pharmaceutical industry. However, the market witnessed a slight negative impact during the initial phase of the pandemic because of lockdown and import-export restrictions.

Market Segmentation.

The global Human Machine Interface(HMI) market is segmented on the basis of product outlook, application, and region.

HMI Product Outlook

Display Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

HMI Application Outlook

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

By region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Schneider Electric SE (Europe),

Rockwell (U.S.A),

Siemens (Germany)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.A)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Advantech Co, Ltd (Taiwan)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.A)

General Electric (U.S.A)

Yokogawa (Japan).

Other prominent players

