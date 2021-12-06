Automotive RADAR Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 14.06 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 12.5%

The global automotive RADAR market was US$ 4.05 billion in 2020. The global automotive RADAR market is forecast to reach US$ 14.06 billion by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Automotive RADARs help detect the speed and range of the object. The device is crucial for an advanced driver assistance system that helps avoid collision.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The automotive industry growth was entirely obstructed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The automotive RADAR market also witnessed a significant drop of around 5%. The sales of the automotive RADAR declined abruptly, as both demands for new vehicles and production have been adversely impacted. It led to an abrupt effect on the revenue streams dedicated to R&D and the adoption of new technology such as the vehicle RADAR. However, as vaccination rates grow around the world, the market is expected to recover at the same pace.

Factors Influencing

Safety concerns related to driving would propel the growth of the global Automotive RADAR market. Automotive RADAR features include lane-departure warnings, parking assistance, collision avoidance systems, traction control, etc. Such features are forecast to grab audience attention in the coming years.

Growing accident cases is the other factor driving the market growth. Depending on the traffic conditions, automotive radar systems can also automatically decelerate or stop the car. Road traffic accidents have become a leading cause of death worldwide. According to a World Health Organization survey, approximately 1.3 million people die each year in traffic accidents. Furthermore, road traffic injuries that result in death are more common among youths. These reasons are causing a surge in demand for vehicle safety measures.

The market is witnessing a rapidly growing adoption of the automotive RADAR. Moreover, prominent companies in the automobile sector are introducing advanced features to increase the safety of the automobile. As a result, it would fuel market growth. In 2020, HELLA, a leading manufacturer of lighting and electronics components, unveiled its plan for introducing advanced 77 GHz radar technology.

Growing demand for automobiles and a comfortable driving environment is the other factor driving the market growth.

Due to stringent government regulations towards driver’s safety, the global automotive RADAR market would expand exponentially.

The high cost associated with the automotive RADAR system may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is forecast to witness rapid demand for the automotive RADAR during the analysis period. The growth of the regional contribution is expected to be propelled by China, which is registering the highest rate of technological advancements. Moreover, the growing popularity and adoption of premium vehicles are forecast to accelerate the growth of the overall market. Moreover, growing accidents and safety concerns would fuel the demand for the automotive RADAR in India and China.

Competitors in the Market

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation Infineon Technologies

AG NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Valeo S.A. Analog Devices

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Other ADAS Applications

By Vehicle Type

PASSENGER CAR

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

By Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79GHz

By Range

Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Short & Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



