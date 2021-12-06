Global Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2021-2030 Featuring Profiles of DENSO Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Koninklijke Philips, Stanley Electric and Koito Manufacturing among others

The global automotive lighting market size was US$ 25.00 billion in 2020. The global automotive lighting market is projected to reach US$ 48 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Lighting plays a crucial role in automotive vehicles. It helps passengers as well as drivers to view the vehicle’s position and movement. Automotive lighting consists of lighting and signaling devices.

Factors Influencing

Growing concerns about accidents and safety are propelling the global market growth. The awareness regarding safety features is increasing all across the world. Automotive lights are mounted to enable efficient visibility even in harsh environments. World Health Organization’s report indicates that around 1.25 million people die due to road accidents. Thus, the growing concerns would ultimately boost the demand for the global automotive lighting market.

The global automotive lighting market would propel due to the introduction of technological advancements in the industry. Automobile companies are working on new lighting systems with advanced communicating features. As a result, it would gain customer attention in the coming years.

Stringent government lockdowns to ensure the safety of the population are another prominent factor driving the global market growth. Insufficient visibility is the major reason behind the growing rate of road accidents. Governments across the world have introduced strict regulations regarding the use of lighting systems. The European Union had necessitated the use of Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Thus, stringent lockdowns would ultimately surge the global market growth during the forecast period.

High costs associated with the LED lights used in automobiles may slow down the global market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific automotive lighting market is expected to grow by registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global automotive lighting market is attributed to the high domestic vehicle output and sales. Of all the countries in the regions, China and Japan contribute with the largest market shares. The global market is witnessing continuous technical advances in these countries, which would ultimately surge the demand for automotive lighting.

Rising customer per capita income and increasing SUV sales in emerging markets like India would drive demand even more. Automobile sales are rapidly increasing in developing countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC). Furthermore, factors such as urban population growth, rising income levels, and changing lifestyles all contribute to the growth of the automotive lighting industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak created huge havoc in the automotive industry, resulting in a decline in sales, supply chain disruption, unavailability of raw materials, etc. As a result, it interrupted the growth of the automotive lighting industry. Moreover, the unavailability of raw materials and ban on import-export activities further slowed down the trade activities. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe negative impact on the global automotive lighting market.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Halogen

Xenon/HID

LED

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Front/Headlamps

Rear Lighting

Side

Interior Lighting

By Product Sale

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket Products

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



