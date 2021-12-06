The Worldwide Automotive Conformal Coatings Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030

The global automotive conformal coatings market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The global automotive conformal coating market is forecast to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing use of electronics in automobiles is the primary factor fueling the market growth.

Apart from that, numerous technological advancements in the automotive conformal coating application may further enhance the market growth in the coming years. Dow introduced DOWSIL CC-820 UV and Moisture Dual-Core Conformal Coating, the first solventless silicone conformal coating. Such advancements are forecast to boost the market growth.

Rising pollution and growing demand for devices to protect Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from moisture, dust, heat, and other harsh environmental factors would accelerate the market growth.

The growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, medical sectors would ultimately fuel the growth of the global automotive conformal coatings market.

Conformal coatings’ high cost has a detrimental impact on demand. However, due to the high cost of these coatings, producers are working hard to minimize production costs by developing new technologies or cutting the cost of raw ingredients. As a result, it would generate promising opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market in the global automotive conformal coatings market. It is due to substantial spending in the electronics industry in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, the growing adoption of automobiles in emerging countries may enhance the market expansion in the coming years. In addition, the market may witness a rapid rise in the consumer electronics and automobile manufacturing industries in India. As a result, it would boost the regional contribution of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted the whole automotive ecosystem’s supply chain. The pandemic effect resulted in the closure of production sites around the world. The epidemic is projected to have a severe negative impact on the global market because automotive conformal coatings market growth is closely linked to vehicle production and trade. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain and unavailability of raw materials have been another few factors for the abrupt decline in the growth of the global automotive conformal coatings market.

Competitors in The Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market

Altana Ag

Chase Corporation

CHT Group

Comelec SA

Conins Pune

CSL Silicones Inc

Dawn Tech

Dow

Dymax

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

HZO

Para Tech Coating

Paratronix

Peters Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

VSI Parylene (Vertical Solutions)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) / Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

By Material

Acrylic

Silicone

Parylene

Epoxy

Polyurethane

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



