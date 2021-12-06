Skincare Devices Market Size Worth USD 28 Billion by 2030

The global skincare devices market size was US$ 9 billion in 2019. The global skincare device market is forecast to reach US$ 28 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Growth Drivers

The growing prevalence of skin ailments is the prominent factor driving the growth of the global skincare devices market.

Technological advancements are propelling the market growth. Manufacturing companies are concentrating on bringing miniaturization of skincare devices. It would surge the demand for the devices in the healthcare sector and dermatology clinics. The miniaturized devices would be easy to use and more efficient.

Obesity and skin-tightening procedures may fuel market growth in the coming years. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), around 1,732,620 liposuction surgeries were performed in 2018.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income would furl the market for skincare devices.

The high cost associated with skincare equipment may become challenging for the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is the dominant region in the global skincare devices market. The region is home to various prominent market players. Moreover, high disposable income would be another factor raising regional contribution in the region. The market has witnessed growing expenditure by consumers, especially in the United States. World Bank indicates that the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita grew from $48,880 in 2010 to $58,700 in 2016. Moreover, the United States health expenditure per capita grew from $7,949.9 in 2010 to $9,535.9 by 2015. Such statistics verify that the market is expected to grow significantly in North America.

Asia-Pacific may witness rapid growth in the CAGR due to the growing population. The awareness regarding skincare devices is growing majorly in emerging countries. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of local players offering skincare devices at low cost may propel the regional growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entire working of the healthcare sector. The focus of the hospitals and other bodies shifted to treating the COVID-19 patients. As a result, it altered the entire landscape for the global skincare device market. People avoided visiting dermatologists and hospitals as it requires direct contact. The terror of infection declined the consumer’s demand which slowed down the growth of the overall market.

Apart from trade activities, raw materials unavailability and import-export restrictions were the other reasons obstructing the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lumenis Ltd.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

PhotoMedex Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Galderma SA

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Michelson Diagnostic Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Types

Diagnostic devices

Biopsy devices

Dermatoscopes

Image guidance systems

Treatment devices

Microdermabrasion devices

Lasabrasion devices

Electrosurgical devices

Cryotherapy devices

Liposuction devices

Led therapy devices

By Application

Skin rejuvenation

Disease diagnosis & Treatment

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Damage Repair

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



