Skincare Devices Market Size Worth USD 28 Billion by 2030

The global skincare devices market size was US$ 9 billion in 2019. The global skincare device market is forecast to reach US$ 28 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Growth Drivers
The growing prevalence of skin ailments is the prominent factor driving the growth of the global skincare devices market.
Technological advancements are propelling the market growth. Manufacturing companies are concentrating on bringing miniaturization of skincare devices. It would surge the demand for the devices in the healthcare sector and dermatology clinics. The miniaturized devices would be easy to use and more efficient.
Obesity and skin-tightening procedures may fuel market growth in the coming years. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), around 1,732,620 liposuction surgeries were performed in 2018.
Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income would furl the market for skincare devices.
The high cost associated with skincare equipment may become challenging for the market growth in the coming years.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America is the dominant region in the global skincare devices market. The region is home to various prominent market players. Moreover, high disposable income would be another factor raising regional contribution in the region. The market has witnessed growing expenditure by consumers, especially in the United States. World Bank indicates that the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita grew from $48,880 in 2010 to $58,700 in 2016. Moreover, the United States health expenditure per capita grew from $7,949.9 in 2010 to $9,535.9 by 2015. Such statistics verify that the market is expected to grow significantly in North America.
Asia-Pacific may witness rapid growth in the CAGR due to the growing population. The awareness regarding skincare devices is growing majorly in emerging countries. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of local players offering skincare devices at low cost may propel the regional growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entire working of the healthcare sector. The focus of the hospitals and other bodies shifted to treating the COVID-19 patients. As a result, it altered the entire landscape for the global skincare device market. People avoided visiting dermatologists and hospitals as it requires direct contact. The terror of infection declined the consumer’s demand which slowed down the growth of the overall market.
Apart from trade activities, raw materials unavailability and import-export restrictions were the other reasons obstructing the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitors in the Market
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Alma Lasers Ltd.
- PhotoMedex Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
- Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Galderma SA
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- Michelson Diagnostic Ltd.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Types
- Diagnostic devices
- Biopsy devices
- Dermatoscopes
- Image guidance systems
- Treatment devices
- Microdermabrasion devices
- Lasabrasion devices
- Electrosurgical devices
- Cryotherapy devices
- Liposuction devices
- Led therapy devices
By Application
- Skin rejuvenation
- Disease diagnosis & Treatment
- Hair Removal
- Skin Tightening & Body Contouring
- Cellulite Reduction
- Damage Repair
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
