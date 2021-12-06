Alexa
Vice defense minister shuts down media speculation on Taiwan's submarine construction

Wang Shin-lung says submarine development going according to plan, on schedule

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 17:26
Vice Defense Minister Wang Shin-lung. (National Defense University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice Minister of National Defense Wang Shin-lung (王信龍) on Monday (Dec. 6) said that a lot of information in local media reports regarding the nation’s submarine construction project is actually incorrect.

During an inquiry session at the Legislative Yuan, Kuomintang Legislator Wu Si-huai (吳斯懷) expressed concern over the increasing number of reports about seven countries that have been helping Taiwan develop its own submarines. He said that all the publicity may irk China, which may result in foreign defense contractors refusing to cooperate further with Taiwan, CNA reported.

Wang said that many of the reports are actually incorrect and called on the media to be cautious in reporting on the matter.

The vice minister emphasized that the construction of submarines is going according to plan and on schedule, adding that the Ministry of National Defense (MND) will not comment on speculation.

Wang said the MND will implement the construction project in accordance with established policies and regulations, per CNA.
