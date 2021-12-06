Alexa
Taiwan’s Taichung to feature dessert-themed Christmas decorations downtown

City will install 10-meter bubble milk tea Christmas tree

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 16:55
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung will display unique Christmas decorations in its downtown area from Dec. 24 to Jan. 9 to give residents and visitors "sweet" holiday greetings.

As part of its 2021 Christmas activities, the city will install a 10-meter tall bubble milk tea Christmas tree in the plaza in front of the old Taichung Train Station.

To build on the success of last year’s water dance and light shows, the city government has planned to display this year’s Christmas decorations under the theme of “desserts” and increase the display area, extending it from the plaza to the Willow River, Green River, and neighboring cultural and historic buildings, such as the Taichung Literature Museum and Taichung Shiyakusho, according to the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau.

In addition to the bubble milk tea Christmas tree, the city government will also erect a 20-meter liquid light Christmas tree at the Willow River. Large light decorations will also be displayed by both rivers. For more activity information, please check out this site.

(Taichung City Government images)
