Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns Straits Forum tool for Beijing's unification campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) has warned those planning on attending the upcoming Straits Forum that the annual event is a large-scale platform for Beijing to pull Taiwan under its influence.

During a legislative meeting on Monday (Dec. 6), Chiu said that the Straits Forum is organized by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and is not a regular, “orderly event,” CNA reported. In the past few years, the conference has become more explicit and direct in its promotion of unification with Taiwan.

The deputy minister pointed out that Taipei prohibits any Taiwan-related institution, individual, or organization from participating in meetings concerning "one country, two systems” as well as gatherings that strive to eliminate the existence of Taiwan in any capacity or functions organized by the CCP.

Chiu reminded that anyone who still wants to attend the Straits Forum should pay attention to the relevant cross-strait regulations and laws and be wary of all that they see and hear. Participants should not take any political positions and must safeguard the overall interests of Taiwan, he said.

The 13th Straits Forum will be held in Fujian from Dec. 10-11. Various political parties, organizations, and local government leaders have been invited, per CNA.