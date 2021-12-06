Medication Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2030

The global medication management market is forecast to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Medication management enables the automotive validation of the administration and supply of medicines.

Factors Influencing

The growing geriatric population is the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the demand for reduction in the cost associated with healthcare facilities may drive the market for medication management in the coming years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the geriatric population would reach from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Technological advancements and the surging necessity for remote patient monitoring services would create several opportunities for the market players.

The growing cases of chronic diseases would be another factor propelling the market growth. According to the estimations by the World Health Organization, around 17.7 million people died in 2015 due to severe cardiovascular diseases.

Growing investments from governments for the betterment of healthcare facilities may facilitate the growth of the global medication management market.

Privacy and safety issues may limit the market growth of the global market in the coming years.

Geographic Overview

Of all the regions, North America held dominance in the global medication management market due to the high prevalence of chronic disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 610,000 people die every year in the United States because of heart disease. Apart from that, the growing geriatric population and technological advancements would further accelerate the growth of the North American medication management market. Moreover, growing government funding in healthcare facilities may propel the regional contribution in the coming years. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that around 43.1 million people were 65 years or more in the United States in 2015. The population is expected to increase to 83.7 million by 2050.

Asia-Pacific may register notable growth in the share, owing to the large population base, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population. All of these factors would create a positive impact n the regional growth in the global medication management market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled the demand for medication management systems as the healthcare sector witnessed a sudden burden. The cases of the infection grew rapidly. As a result, it increased the demand for efficient technologies.

Competitors in the Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Carefusion Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Optum Inc.

Epiq System Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Quadramed Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

Meditech

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

Medication Management Market by Software:

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Clinical Decision Support System

Administration Software Electronic Medication Administration Record (EMAR) Barcode Medication Administration (BMA)

Inventory Management

Automated Dispensing Systems (ADS) Centralized Robots Carousels Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Pharmacy-based ADS Ward-based ADS Automated unit-dose Dispensing

Assurance System Software

Medication Management Market by Services:

Medication Analytics

Point-of-Care Verification

ADE Surveillance

Medication Management Market by End-users:

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Others

Medication Management Market by Mode of Delivery:

On-premises

Web-based

Cloud-based

Medication Management Market by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



