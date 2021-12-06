Insights on the Machine Vision and Vision-Guided Robotics Global Market to 2030 – Featuring Absolute Vision, Basler AG, OMRON, and Keyence Corporation Among Others

The global machine vision and vision-guided robotics market size were US$ 4.5 billion in 2020. The global machine vision market is forecast to reach US$ 12.09 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Machine vision allows to capture and transfer of images to the systems, such as PC. Robotic vision, on the other hand, enables a vision system in the robots for inspection. It replaces the manual work through alternatives, such as cameras and image processing.

Factors Influencing

Due to expanding industrialization in emerging economies, the machine vision and vision-guided robotics market are forecast to grow in the coming years. Moreover, these automated systems reduce the complexity and chances for human errors. As a result, the global market would grow.

Advancements in technology, such as the emergence of the smart camera, are propelling the growth of the global machine vision and vision-guided robotics market.

The growing number of competitors and their strategies would create significant opportunities for market growth. Companies have been focusing on developing better solutions to outgrow competitors, such as decreasing camera sensors, mergers and acquisitions, and additional aftersales services. These activities would ultimately grow the demand in the coming years.

A high cost is required during the initial phase of the installation of the robots. As a result, it may slow down the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated the growth due to the high efficiency of robots. The technology reduces the need for human contact. Moreover, food delivery robots, directional guiding robots, and sterilization robots were in high demand during the pandemic period. The major contributor to the market during the pandemic period was China. Many hospitals in the country adopted this technology to limit the spread of the virus. However, disruptions in the supply chain and unavailability of raw materials created a notable slowdown in the market growth during the initial phase.

Geographic Analysis

North America is playing a crucial role in the growth of the global machine vision and vision-guided robotics market. Due to the rising adoption of advanced robotics, the region holds dominance in the market. Apart from that, the federal authorities have been frequently investing in the production of machine vision systems. As a result, it would boost the regional contribution.

The Asia Pacific market would hold a significant share during the forecast period. The manufacturing industries are using innovative technologies to amplify the work. Thus, it would boost the growth of the market for machine vision and vision-guided robotics. In addition, a rise in disposable income, price deflation, rapid urbanization, modernization may increase the demand for vision-guided robotics.

The growing percentage of the geriatric population, mainly in Japan and Italy, would create significant opportunities for the growth of the global machine vision and vision-guided robotics market. Apart from that, increasing government initiatives in developing nations, such as South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Singapore, may help industry players to build their production units. As a result, it would drive market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Absolute Vision

ISRA Vision AG

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Eastman Kodak Company

OMRON Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Keyence Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

2D-Vision System Robots

3D-Vision System Robots

By Industry Vertical

Automotive Soldering and Welding Material Handling Assembling and Disassembling Painting and Dispensing Others

Electrical & Electronics Soldering and Welding Material Handling Assembling and Disassembling Painting and Dispensing Others

Aerospace & Defense Soldering and Welding Material Handling Assembling and Disassembling Painting and Dispensing Others

Food & Beverages Material Handling Cutting and Processing Others

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Material Handling Others

Metal Processing Assembling and Disassembling Milling Machine Tending Others



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



