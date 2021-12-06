Global Dental Adhesive Market (2021 to 2030) – Featuring Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Danaher And Ultradent Products Among Others

The global dental adhesive market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2019. The global dental adhesive market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 4.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Dental adhesives are non-toxic and water-soluble materials that help fix gums and dentures and hold them in the right place. The dental adhesives protect against the slippage of dentures during activities like laughing, eating, speaking, and coughing.

The Covid-19 pandemic created an abrupt slowdown in the growth of the global dental adhesives market. Most of the dental care facilities were closed during the pandemic. During dental treatments, dentists require direct contact with the patients, which may influence the transmission of the virus. As a result of growing cases, dental care witnessed a significant decline in the number of visitors. As a result, the demand for dental adhesives reduced during the pandemic.

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene are the primary factors driving the growth o the global dental adhesive market.

The growing population, mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India, is forecast to fuel the demand for dental and oral disease treatment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there has been a decline in the cases related to dental cavities, especially young people. It is because of the increasing awareness regarding early care.

The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures would fuel the demand for dental adhesives.

High prices associated with dental care treatment may decline the market growth for dental adhesives.

The growing geriatric population may surge the demand for dental treatments in the coming years. Apart from that, increasing accidents leading to the demand for dental reconstruction surgeries are forecast to propel the growth of the global dental adhesive market.

The increasing number of dentists and growing dental care facilities are forecast to present emerging opportunities for the market players.

Europe is forecast to lead with a robust growth rate in the global dental adhesive market. The growing geriatric populace, rising cases of dental diseases, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare are all factors contributing to the growth of the global dental adhesive market.

Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth because of the increasing road accidents leading to dental reconstruction surgeries.

