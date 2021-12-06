Neurostimulation Devices Market Size Worth USD 14.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 11.5%

The global neurostimulation devices market size was US$4.7 billion in 2019. The global neurostimulation devices market is forecast to reach the value of US$14.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Disorders that directly affect the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS) are considered Neurological disorders. The treatment includes the use of neurostimulation techniques, in which electrodes produce mild electrical impulses to improve neurological activities in the body.

Factors Influencing

The increasing cases of neurological disorders are forecast to fuel the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. Hearing Health Foundation estimates that around 360 million people globally are suffering from neurological disorders. Moreover, Epilepsy Centre estimates that approximately 50 million patients suffer from epilepsy globally. The cases may increase with the 2.4 million new cases being diagnosed every year. Thus, the global neurostimulation devices market is forecast to expand with the growing cases of neurological diseases.

The benefits of the neurostimulation devices are another factor contributing to the market growth. Neurostimulation devices are considered very effective for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. As the prevalence of this disease is increasing, the market is forecast to witness rapid growth.

The increasing geriatric population is forecast to drive the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. The geriatric population is more likely to suffer from diseases. As a result, the demand for neuromodulation devices would increase.

The shortage of trained professionals may decline the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market during the analysis period.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global neurostimulation device market because of the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the region is witnessing the rapidly growing rate of the geriatric population. As a result, it would create promising opportunities for the market players in North America. National Institutes of Health estimates that around one million people in the United States are suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Thus, the market is witnessing favorable growth opportunities in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to strengthen the growth of the market by providing significant growth opportunities. The growing population and increasing geriatric population would positively influence the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global neurostimulation devices market. The healthcare sector shifted its priority to treating the CXOVID-19 affected patients. Moreover, patients with neurological disorders stopped visiting the hospitals to prevent themselves from the virus. As a result, the market witnessed a slight decline in revenue generation. However, the growing cases pertaining to neurological disorders are forecast to surge the demand for neurostimulation devices in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc

Other prominent players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bayer Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc.

Interpace, Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Neurosigma, Inc.

Neuropace, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical, Inc

ImThera Medical Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc.

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

St. Jude Medical Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Pain Management

Hearing Loss

Urinary Incontinence

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Others

By Device Type

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



