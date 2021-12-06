Biometrics Technology Market Size Worth USD 139 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 19.6%

The global biometrics technology market size was valued at US$ 20.6 billion in 2019. The global biometrics technology market is forecast to reach US$ 139 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol90

Biometric technology is an automated system of identifying, authenticating and recognizing individuals. The technology uses hand geometry, face, vascular pattern, fingerprints, iris, and palm veins to identify people. Moreover, it also uses behavioral characteristics, such as voice, signature, and typing pattern, to authenticate the person.

Factors Influencing

Biometrics technology is an advanced technology used to accurately identify a person. These technologies are cost-effective and provide high-end security. Apart from that, the technologies are easy to use, which increases its demand among populations.

The technology is preferred over traditional PIN-based techniques due to various advantages. For example, a person can lose or forget a password, which can create several hurdles. Moreover, PINS and passwords can be stolen, which is not possible when using Biometric technologies. Such advantages would augment the market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, government initiatives to restrict illegal entries in the country would further accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The biometrics technology market is registering notable growth because of its adoption in e-passports. Over 120 countries have mandated the use of e-passports. Such factors may fuel the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Technological advancements and applications of biometric technology in the government sector would be other few factors for the market expansion.

The high cost associated with the implementation of biometrics technology may slow down the market growth in the coming years.

The development of multimodal biometrics technology and its use in e-commerce and cloud computing may create promising opportunities for the market players in the global biometrics’ technology market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for contact-based biometric systems slowed down to limit the virus spread. However, the evolution of contactless biometric systems, such as face recognition, grew during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Enterprises began adopting biometric technologies to secure content from frauds and enable superior human resource management. As a result, the adoption of biometrics systems in the BFSI sector grew significantly.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region would witness the fastest growth in global biometrics technology. Technological developments would be another factor contributing to regional growth. Apart from that, the growing number of airport hubs and rising passenger traffic, majorly in China and India, may enhance the regional contribution in the global biometric technology market. Authorities in these countries have taken various initiatives, such as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) project in India, e-KTP electronic ID initiatives in Indonesia. Ultimately, it would propel the adoption of biometric technologies.

North America is forecast to dominate the global biometric technology market due to the growing adoption of the technology across various verticals, such as defense, commerce, homeland security, and justice.

Competitors in the Market

Thales Group

Safran S.A.

NEC Corporation

FUJITSU FRONTECH LIMITED

3M Company

SUPREMA

BIO-key International

Precise Biometrics

FaceFirst, Inc.

Assa Abloy AB.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By End-User

Public sector

Banking & financial sector

Healthcare

IT & telecommunication

Others (hospitality, retail, automotive)

By Type

Physiological Biometric Fingerprint Recognition Face recognition Iris recognition Hand Geometry Recognition Others (Ear, DNA)

Behavioral Biometric Signature Recognition Voice Recognition Others (Odor, Keystroke)



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Biometrics Technology Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol90

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/