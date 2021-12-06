Population Health Management Market: Rising Demand cost-effective treatment – Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The global population health management market size was US$ 17.9 billion in 2020. The global population health management market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 121.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The process of improving clinical health outcomes by enabling enhanced care coordination and patient engagement is known as population health management. Renovating public housing to control asthma, constructing a supermarket in a “food desert,” developing a pro bono system to provide specialty treatment are all examples of population health management.

Factors Influencing

The growing demand for cost-effective treatment, majorly in emerging nations, is the primary factor driving the market growth. Such demands are increasing the adoption of healthcare information technology (HCIT). HCIT has the potential to maintain the cost-effectiveness of healthcare facilities.

The increasing percentage of the elderly population worldwide may develop promising growth opportunities for the market players in the global population health management market. With the growing geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases would increase. As a result, it would increase the demand for proper health management.

Geographic Analysis

North America held the maximum share in the global population health management market. The region is forecast to grow rapidly in the global population health management market during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of population health management, rising demand for cost-efficient healthcare facilities, government initiatives, and policies are the factors contributing to the regional growth in the global population health management market.

Europe is also contributing to the market growth with a significant share. The region is forecast to witness a significant growth rate, owing to the growing population and increasing adoption of population health management.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak surged the demand for medical care facilities. The healthcare sector witnessed immense pressure all around the globe. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has raised awareness and demand for cost efficiency in medical treatments.

PHM (population health management) is the study and improvement of care delivery in the broader population. The PHM’s goal is to gather and analyze clinical data to improve the health of patients and the financial outcomes of providers. As the healthcare bodies were overburdened by COVID-19 cases, the demand for population health management rapidly increased.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst LLC

Wellcentive, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Verscend Technologies Inc.

UnitedHealth Group

i2i Population Health

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Mode of Delivery

Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

By End Users

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End Users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



