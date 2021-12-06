Gallium Nitride Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 298 Million by 2030

The global gallium nitride market size is forecast to reach US$ 298 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is widely used in the manufacturing process of semiconductor power devices, RF components and, light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Factors Influencing

The growing demand for electronic devices is the primary factor driving the market growth. Gallium Nitride is used in the place of sapphire, silicon carbide, and silicon. The material is widely preferred because of its high benefits, such as high output power, low power usage, lower resistance, and better efficiency. Moreover, the necessity to save energy would fuel the growth of the global gallium nitride market.

Gallium nitride semiconductor devices maintain high breakdown voltage. It is helpful in decreasing conduction loss. As a result of this, the global gallium nitride market would benefit in the coming years.

The growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles would fuel the market growth.

The material is preferred for advanced applications in various sectors, such as defense, military, and aerospace. Apart from that, its benefits in the 5G infrastructure would contribute to the overall market growth in the coming years.

The availability of proficient alternatives, such as silicon carbide semiconductor devices, may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the growth of the overall Gallium Nitride market due to a pause in manufacturing activities. Apart from that, the manufacturing and adoption o electric activities almost halted, which created a significant loss for the global gallium nitride market. Many multinational companies had no option but to follow government rules & regulations. This resulted in a sudden decline in trade activities.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the maximum share of the global gallium nitride market. It is attributed to the developing IT infrastructure, internet penetration, increasing preference for electric vehicles. Apart from that, Europe is forecast to witness notable growth because of the rapidly growing industrialization.

The Asia Pacific market for gallium nitride would also witness substantial growth due to the increasing number of end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, industrial and automotive. Out of all the countries, China will be the major contributor to the growth of the Asia-pacific region, owing to the rising R&D investments and technological advancements.

Competitors in the Market

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

GaN Systems Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo Inc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Epistar Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Wafer Size

2-inch wafer

4-inch wafer

6-inch

Insight by Device

Opto-semiconductor device

power semiconductor device

RF semiconductor device

Insight by Component

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Others

Insight by Application

Light detection and ranging

Wireless and EV charging

Radar and satellite radio frequency

Others.

Insight by End User

Information and communication technology

Automotive

Renewables

Consumer electronics

Military & defense

Aerospace

Medical

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



