Outlook on the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Global Market to 2030 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global wafer cleaning equipment market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2020. The global wafer cleaning equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Wafer cleaning equipment is used to remove the chemicals and other minor impurities from the semiconductor surface.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a negative impact on wafer cleaning equipment sales. Due to the lockdown in many countries, demand for consumer electronic goods rapidly decreased, which hampered the growth of the semiconductor equipment manufacturing activities.
The demand for import and export shipments of motor vehicles slowed down, which ultimately affected the global wafer cleaning equipment industry.
Factors Influencing
The rising demand for NAND memory in smart devices is driving market growth. In addition, the increasing use of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications, are the major factors boosting the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.
Due to the rapidly increasing demand for LED lights in the commercial sector, the need for maintaining silicon wafers in electronics is also increasing.
Environmental hazards due to chemicals, biohazard waste, and gases produced through the wafer cleaning process may slow down the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the analysis period.
The market players are expected to witness favorable opportunities due to the growing adoption of silicon-based sensors in Internet of Things (IoT).
Geographic Overview
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds a significant share in the market. Most of the market players are present in the region, which is creating favorable economic conditions. Due to the increased demand for consumer electronics, it is the industry’s fastest-growing region. The growing investments and business expansion benefit the Asia Pacific area in driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market. Countries such as Australia, India, China, and Japan are innovating new technologies, which is likely to increase demand for Wafer Cleaning Equipment on a global scale. Moreover, the semiconductor device market in North America is expected to rise during the analysis period. The growing use of electricity in the region would contribute to regional growth in the coming years.
Competitors in the Market
- SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
- SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION
- SEMES Co. Ltd.
- Modutek Corporation
- PVA TePla AG
- Entegris Inc.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Types Covered:
- Megasonic Cleaning
- Rotary Wafer Etching System
- Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations
- Vacuum Metal Etcher
- Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer
Operation Modes Covered:
- Manual
- Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
Equipment Covered:
- Single Wafer Cryogenic System
- Single Wafer Spray System
- Scrubber
- Batch Spray Cleaning System
- Batch Immersion Cleaning System
Impurities Covered:
- Chemical Impurities
- Metallic Impurities
- Particle Impurities
Technologies Covered:
- Wet Chemical Cleaning Process
- Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process
- Vapour Dry Cleaning Process
- Aqueous Cleaning Process
- Emerging Technologies
Applications Covered:
- Radio-Frequency (RF) Device
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Interposer
- Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
- Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)
- Memory Devices
- Logic
- Light Emitting Diode (LED)
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
