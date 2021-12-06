Outlook on the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Global Market to 2030 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global wafer cleaning equipment market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2020. The global wafer cleaning equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Wafer cleaning equipment is used to remove the chemicals and other minor impurities from the semiconductor surface.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol92

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a negative impact on wafer cleaning equipment sales. Due to the lockdown in many countries, demand for consumer electronic goods rapidly decreased, which hampered the growth of the semiconductor equipment manufacturing activities.

The demand for import and export shipments of motor vehicles slowed down, which ultimately affected the global wafer cleaning equipment industry.

Factors Influencing

The rising demand for NAND memory in smart devices is driving market growth. In addition, the increasing use of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications, are the major factors boosting the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for LED lights in the commercial sector, the need for maintaining silicon wafers in electronics is also increasing.

Environmental hazards due to chemicals, biohazard waste, and gases produced through the wafer cleaning process may slow down the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the analysis period.

The market players are expected to witness favorable opportunities due to the growing adoption of silicon-based sensors in Internet of Things (IoT).

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds a significant share in the market. Most of the market players are present in the region, which is creating favorable economic conditions. Due to the increased demand for consumer electronics, it is the industry’s fastest-growing region. The growing investments and business expansion benefit the Asia Pacific area in driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market. Countries such as Australia, India, China, and Japan are innovating new technologies, which is likely to increase demand for Wafer Cleaning Equipment on a global scale. Moreover, the semiconductor device market in North America is expected to rise during the analysis period. The growing use of electricity in the region would contribute to regional growth in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials, Inc.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION

SEMES Co. Ltd.

Modutek Corporation

PVA TePla AG

Entegris Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Types Covered:

Megasonic Cleaning

Rotary Wafer Etching System

Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations

Vacuum Metal Etcher

Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer

Operation Modes Covered:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Equipment Covered:

Single Wafer Cryogenic System

Single Wafer Spray System

Scrubber

Batch Spray Cleaning System

Batch Immersion Cleaning System

Impurities Covered:

Chemical Impurities

Metallic Impurities

Particle Impurities

Technologies Covered:

Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process

Vapour Dry Cleaning Process

Aqueous Cleaning Process

Emerging Technologies

Applications Covered:

Radio-Frequency (RF) Device

Smartphones & Tablets

Interposer

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)

Memory Devices

Logic

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol92

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/