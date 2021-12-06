Worldwide Femtech Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 65 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 12.2%

The global femtech market size was US$ 18.6 billion in 2020. The global femtech market size is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 65 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Femtech, also considered female technology, includes advanced software and technologies, which encompasses various digital health software to cater to the biological demands of women.

Factors Influencing

The advancements and innovations in artificial intelligence is the prominent factor fueling the global market growth.

The growing partnerships and collaboration in the healthcare sector may propel the growth of the global femtech market in the coming years. Ovia Health, a remote family healthcare platform, inked a partnership with MGM Resorts International, a hospitality and entertainment company.

The introduction of wearable technologies for monitoring women’s health is forecast to drive market growth.

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, mostly in females, would increase the demand for better diagnosis and treatment solutions. Thus, it would lead to the expansion of the global femtech market.

Ongoing improvements and advancements in items, such as tampons, pelvic floor fitness systems, and breast pumps would create significant opportunities for the growth of the global femtech market.

Lack of awareness among women may decline the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global femtech market during the forecast period from 2021-2030. It is due to the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with women.

Due to growing awareness, the demand for advanced technologies has been increasing in the region. Thus, it would propel market growth in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific may witness optimistic growth in the global femtech market as the region is witnessing a growing number of patients. Moreover, the growing population in the region would create favorable opportunities for the market players during the analysis period. In addition, the advancements witnessed in the IT industry may further support the expansion of the femtech industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies all around the globe witnessed a sudden pressure to fulfill the demand of the public. The pandemic gave rise to awareness regarding health. As a result, the adoption of femtech rapidly grew. Moreover, the side effects of the pandemic caused extensive mental pressure, including anxiety and depression, etc. Thus, it mandated the demand for better technologies. The demanding growth of artificial intelligence, digital health solutions, and machine learning would create further opportunities for the market players.

Competitors in the Market

Alyk, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

BioWink GmbH

Sustain Natural

Bloomlife

Glow, Inc.

NaturalCycles Nordic AB

Ovia Health

Flo Health, Inc.

HeraMed Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Devices

Software

Services

Others

By Application:

Reproductive health

Pregnancy & nursing care

Pelvic & uterine healthcare

General healthcare & wellness

Others

By End Users:

Direct-to-consumer

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



