Global Automotive Seat Market (2021 to 2030) – Industry Trends, Share, Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global automotive seat market was calculated at US$ 76.3 billion in 2020. The global automotive seat market is expected to reach US$ 134 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The automotive seat is an essential part of automobiles that gives vehicles a better look and enhances convenience for the drivers. Furthermore, automotive seats are mandatory in every automobile as they provide head support to the passengers traveling in the vehicle.

Factors Influencing

The growing trade of luxurious vehicles in emerging countries is forecast to boost market growth in the coming years.

Due to the increasing need for lightweight seats, the market players are expected to witness favorable opportunities during the forecast period.

Government organizations are focusing on reducing global vehicle emissions. The emission of harmful gases is linked to the weight of the vehicles. As a result, it would fuel the demand for lightweight vehicles. In January 2018, Adient, a prominent automotive seat manufacturer, unveiled new lightweight solutions that are forecast to lessen the weight of the automotive seats by 20% to 30%. Such advancements would create better opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the automotive seat industry would propel market growth. In 2019, Lear and Gentherm announced a partnership to enhance the potential of thermal seating solutions. These seats were previously available in only luxury automobiles.

The availability of other alternatives may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive seats market growth is majorly propelled by the Asia Pacific region, with China being the forefront among all contributors. The growing advancements in the automotive industry are driving regional growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of automotive in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan, may fuel the regional contribution in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The automotive industry has been one of the highly impacted industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it halted the growth of the global automotive seat market. As the adoption of vehicles reduced drastically, it decelerated the overall market growth. Moreover, the stringent travel regulations and obstruction of import and export activities further disrupted the supply chain. All these issues had a negative influence on the global automotive seat market.

Despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) resumed vehicle production by May 2020. Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, and Honda, for example, have reopened factories in China. Furthermore, FCA, Honda, and Toyota have restarted production in the United States. Such factors may boot the recovery of the market during the analysis period.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

BY TRIM MATERIAL

Fabric

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

By Seat Type

Bucket Seat

Bench Seat

By Vehicle Energy Source

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

LPG

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in The Market

Adient Plc

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

Faurecia

Gentherm

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc

NHK Spring Co., Ltd

Tachi-S Co., Ltd

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS Tech Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

