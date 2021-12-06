Alexa
Global $ 279.1 Million Photoacoustic Imaging Market to 2030 – Rising cases of non-transmissible diseases are the primary factor driving the market

The global photoacoustic imaging market size was valued at US$ 39.5 million in 2019. The global photoacoustic imaging market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 279.1 million by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. 

Photoacoustic imaging is an imaging method that is conducted by releasing non-ionizing radiations into the organism’s tissue. This method is helpful for detecting skin melanoma, mapping tumor, and measuring methemoglobin. Moreover, this method can easily form 2D and 3D images, which are utilized for further treatment procedures.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The need for medical supplies has rapidly increased during the pandemic. The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic raised various concerns, resulting in the growing need for clinical therapy, respiratory support equipment, life-support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors, etc. Furthermore, COVID-19 has abruptly influenced the demand for medical goods such as masks, gloves, etc. The demand for photoacoustic imaging has risen due to the prevalence of diseases. Market players witnessed promising growth opportunities during the pandemic phase and are forecast to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Top Influencing Factors

The growing cases of non-transmissible diseases are the primary factor driving the market for photoacoustic imaging. The rising prevalence of eye & skin diseases would fuel market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced technologies is forecast to create ample opportunities for the market players thriving in the global photoacoustic imaging market.

Growing technological advancements would contribute to the rise in revenue generation. Recently, Phtotsound Technologies Inc. introduced molecule, a multimode imaging device consisting of ultrasound & photoacoustic imaging technology. Furthermore, In 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics unveiled the Vevo F2, the first-ever ultrasound low-frequency product. Such efficient advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market.

The growing percentage of the geriatric population would create promising growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years. The geriatric population is more susceptible to getting affected by diseases. As the percentage of the aging population would increase worldwide, the demand for photoacoustic imaging would ultimately increase.

High costs associated with the maintenance & installation of photoacoustic imaging devices may obstruct the market growth in the future.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is the leading revenue contributor to the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market. The region is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years, owing to the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing rate of chronic diseases in the region.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Imaging Systems
  • Components
  • Lasers
  • Transducers
  • Contrast Agents
  • Software
  • Others

By Application

  • Photoacoustic Tomography
  • Photoacoustic Microscopy
  • Intravascular Photoacoustic Imaging
  • Pre-clinical
  • Analytics
  • Clinical

By End-User

  • Research Institution
  • Hospital
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Others

By region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

  • Verasonics Inc.
  • Vibronix Inc.
  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.
  • illumiSonics Inc.
  • EKSPLA
  • InnoLas Laser GmbH
  • PhotoSound Technologies Inc.
  • Teem Photonics
  • TomoWave Laboratories Inc.
  • Seno Medical Instruments Inc.
  • Other prominent players

