Digital Surgery Technologies Market Size Worth USD 5,112 million by 2030 | CAGR: 32%

The global digital surgery technologies market was US$ 312.2 million in 2020. The global digital surgery technologies market is forecast to reach US$ 5,112 million by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing healthcare expenditure is the prominent factor driving the market growth. Hospitals are replacing antiquated surgical facilities with new operating suites. In the coming years, robotic surgical systems and imaging technology, such as surgical navigation systems, are projected to gain huge demand. Moreover, as Microsoft and Google are making advancements in the healthcare sector, the global digital surgery technology market would grow at a rapid pace.

The growing pervasiveness of chronic diseases would create promising opportunities for the market players thriving in the digital surgery technologies market.

The risk and high cost associated with digital surgical technologies may decline the market growth during the analysis period.

Enhanced accuracy of digital surgical technologies may become another reason for the growth of the global digital surgery technologies market during the forecast period. In the UAE, a robot surgeon successfully removed a 5kg tumor from a woman’s ovaries. Thus, such successful results would propel market growth.

The advancements in Artificial Intelligence would create ample opportunities for the market players to generate high revenue during the analysis period. In 2020, Virtual Incision introduced the miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant (MIRA) platform. The device can efficiently perform minimally invasive abdominal surgeries, including colon resections. Thus, such advancements would contribute to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The digital surgery technologies market witnessed a slight decline during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, the market is forecast to witness rising investments in digital surgery and robotics to benefit patients. It has become vital to perform extra steps to protect both the surgical team and the patient. The growth of the minimally invasive treatments during COVID-19 surged the demand for digital surgery technologies. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the global digital surgery technologies market.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, North America dominates the global digital surgery technologies industry and is expected to contribute with the same share. The growth of the region in the global digital surgery technologies market is attributed to the increasing pervasiveness of diseases. Apart from that, the growing population and demand for better healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the global digital surgery technologies market.

Competitors in the Market

TransEnterix, Inc.

Medtech SA

Smith & Nephew

Renishaw PLC

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical

Merck Co. & Inc

Verb Surgical Inc.

Medrobotics Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology

AI and Big Data

IoT and Robotics

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Based on Product

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Navigation

Advanced Visualization Products

Surgical Data Science

Surgical Planning

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



