Digital Surgery Technologies Market Size Worth USD 5,112 million by 2030 | CAGR: 32%

The global digital surgery technologies market was US$ 312.2 million in 2020. The global digital surgery technologies market is forecast to reach US$ 5,112 million by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Factors Influencing
The growing healthcare expenditure is the prominent factor driving the market growth. Hospitals are replacing antiquated surgical facilities with new operating suites. In the coming years, robotic surgical systems and imaging technology, such as surgical navigation systems, are projected to gain huge demand. Moreover, as Microsoft and Google are making advancements in the healthcare sector, the global digital surgery technology market would grow at a rapid pace.
The growing pervasiveness of chronic diseases would create promising opportunities for the market players thriving in the digital surgery technologies market.
The risk and high cost associated with digital surgical technologies may decline the market growth during the analysis period.
Enhanced accuracy of digital surgical technologies may become another reason for the growth of the global digital surgery technologies market during the forecast period. In the UAE, a robot surgeon successfully removed a 5kg tumor from a woman’s ovaries. Thus, such successful results would propel market growth.
The advancements in Artificial Intelligence would create ample opportunities for the market players to generate high revenue during the analysis period. In 2020, Virtual Incision introduced the miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant (MIRA) platform. The device can efficiently perform minimally invasive abdominal surgeries, including colon resections. Thus, such advancements would contribute to market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The digital surgery technologies market witnessed a slight decline during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, the market is forecast to witness rising investments in digital surgery and robotics to benefit patients. It has become vital to perform extra steps to protect both the surgical team and the patient. The growth of the minimally invasive treatments during COVID-19 surged the demand for digital surgery technologies. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the global digital surgery technologies market.
Geographical Analysis
Regionally, North America dominates the global digital surgery technologies industry and is expected to contribute with the same share. The growth of the region in the global digital surgery technologies market is attributed to the increasing pervasiveness of diseases. Apart from that, the growing population and demand for better healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the global digital surgery technologies market.
Competitors in the Market
- TransEnterix, Inc.
- Medtech SA
- Smith & Nephew
- Renishaw PLC
- Mazor Robotics
- Hansen Medical
- Merck Co. & Inc
- Verb Surgical Inc.
- Medrobotics Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Based on Technology
- AI and Big Data
- IoT and Robotics
- Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
Based on Product
- Surgical Simulation
- Surgical Navigation
- Advanced Visualization Products
- Surgical Data Science
- Surgical Planning
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
