Sepsis Treatment Market Size Worth USD 1.7 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.8%

The global Sepsis Treatment Market size was US$ 469 million in 2020. The global Sepsis Treatment Market is forecast to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Sepsis is an illness that arises when the body’s immune system attacks its tissues in reaction to an infection. As a result, it develops Sepsis shock.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of Sepsis would ultimately fuel the demand for the treatment. World Health Organization statistics indicate that over 30 million people worldwide get affected by Sepsis. The data is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, around 3 million newborns and 1.2 million children suffered from this disease. Thus, as the prevalence of the disease rises, the demand for the treatment would ultimately increase.

The increasing percentage of the geriatric population would fuel the global Sepsis Treatment Market. The geriatric population is susceptible to sepsis because of the weak immune system. Thus, the demand for Sepsis Treatment may surge during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections along with growing cases of diabetes contributes to the expansion of the sepsis treatment market.

The development of the sepsis therapy industry may low down by poor healthcare spending in low- and middle-income nations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to the Global Sepsis Alliance, the most prevalent causes of sepsis are COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, HIV, meningitis, and other viruses. Patients with COVID-19 possess a higher risk of getting affected by Sepsis. According to the reports, 100% of non-survivors suffered from sepsis, and roughly 70% of non-survivors had septic shock. As a result, it surged the global market for Sepsis treatment.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America would witness lucrative growth in the global Sepsis treatment market. North America’s substantial market share in 2020 was attributed to the well-established healthcare and life science industries, early acceptance of technologically sophisticated goods, high awareness of numerous infectious and chronic diseases, and high per capita healthcare expenditure.

During the projected period, the Asia Pacific sepsis treatment market would witness significant growth. An increase in consumer disposable income and purchasing power, growth in biotechnology, and research funding by government bodies, and growing cases of sepsis-related disorders will all contribute to the growth of the global sepsis treatment market. Moreover, economic growth in China, India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries is forecast to boost healthcare spending, resulting in the overall sepsis treatment market growth in the area.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Adrenomed AG

AM-Pharma B.V.

Johnson & Johnson

Amomed Pharma GmbH

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Endacea, Inc

Novartis

TEVA

INOTREM

InflaRx N.V.

Bayer

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

TaiRx, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Blood Culture

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

PCR

Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization

Microarrays

Syndromic Panel-Based Testing

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

By Product

Blood Culture Media

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software

By Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis

Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Other Pathogen

By Test Type

Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

By End-User

Hospitals

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

