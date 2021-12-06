Sepsis Treatment Market Size Worth USD 1.7 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.8%

The global Sepsis Treatment Market size was US$ 469 million in 2020. The global Sepsis Treatment Market is forecast to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Sepsis is an illness that arises when the body’s immune system attacks its tissues in reaction to an infection. As a result, it develops Sepsis shock.
Factors Influencing
The growing prevalence of Sepsis would ultimately fuel the demand for the treatment. World Health Organization statistics indicate that over 30 million people worldwide get affected by Sepsis. The data is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, around 3 million newborns and 1.2 million children suffered from this disease. Thus, as the prevalence of the disease rises, the demand for the treatment would ultimately increase.
The increasing percentage of the geriatric population would fuel the global Sepsis Treatment Market. The geriatric population is susceptible to sepsis because of the weak immune system. Thus, the demand for Sepsis Treatment may surge during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections along with growing cases of diabetes contributes to the expansion of the sepsis treatment market.
The development of the sepsis therapy industry may low down by poor healthcare spending in low- and middle-income nations.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
According to the Global Sepsis Alliance, the most prevalent causes of sepsis are COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, HIV, meningitis, and other viruses. Patients with COVID-19 possess a higher risk of getting affected by Sepsis. According to the reports, 100% of non-survivors suffered from sepsis, and roughly 70% of non-survivors had septic shock. As a result, it surged the global market for Sepsis treatment.
Regional Analysis
During the forecast period, North America would witness lucrative growth in the global Sepsis treatment market. North America’s substantial market share in 2020 was attributed to the well-established healthcare and life science industries, early acceptance of technologically sophisticated goods, high awareness of numerous infectious and chronic diseases, and high per capita healthcare expenditure.
During the projected period, the Asia Pacific sepsis treatment market would witness significant growth. An increase in consumer disposable income and purchasing power, growth in biotechnology, and research funding by government bodies, and growing cases of sepsis-related disorders will all contribute to the growth of the global sepsis treatment market. Moreover, economic growth in China, India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries is forecast to boost healthcare spending, resulting in the overall sepsis treatment market growth in the area.
Competitors in the Market
- Abbott
- Pfizer Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Adrenomed AG
- AM-Pharma B.V.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Amomed Pharma GmbH
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Endacea, Inc
- Novartis
- TEVA
- INOTREM
- InflaRx N.V.
- Bayer
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
- TaiRx, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Blood Culture
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Diagnostics
- PCR
- Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization
- Microarrays
- Syndromic Panel-Based Testing
- Flow Cytometry
- Microfluidics
- Biomarkers
By Product
- Blood Culture Media
- Assays & Reagents
- Instruments
- Software
By Pathogen
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis
- Fungal Sepsis
- Other Pathogen
By Test Type
- Laboratory Tests
- Point-of-Care Tests
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Pathology & Reference Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
