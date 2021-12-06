Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (2021 to 2030) – Featuring GE Healthcare, Siemens, Fujifilm, Bruker and ClaroNAv Among Others

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market size was US$ 685 million in 2020. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is expected to grow to US$10,745.5 million by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and congenital heart diseases is driving the market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions. Moreover, rising government investments to enhance the treatments would further fuel the market growth. The global demand for AI-enabled imaging modalities is predicted to expand quickly in the future years as the number of cancer patients globally rises. The increasing number of cancer-related deaths has frightened caregivers and healthcare officials, driving substantial R&D activities to save the patients.

The growing era of digitization in emerging economies around the world may accelerate the growth of the global AI-enabled Medical Imaging Solution market during the analysis period.

Technologies developments are forecast to create ample opportunities for the market players. The upgrades in the 4G imaging technologies would provide better, effective, and accurate real-time visualization. As a result, it would fuel the adoption of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions.

The commercial landscape for AI-enabled imaging modalities is undergoing significant changes right now. The market is witnessing increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure growth. It would ultimately open up a lot of room for expansion. As a result, demand for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions may increase significantly.

The high cost of the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions may slow down the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Healthcare industrialists around the world have witnessed a significant slowdown in trade activities. As a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, various industries registered a loss due to the abrupt decline in trade activities. The growth landscape of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions markets suddenly altered as the focus of the healthcare bodies shifted towards curing COVID-19 infection. However, the market is expected to recover during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to hold dominance with the maximum share in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market. The rising R&D expenditure would boost the contribution of the Asia Pacific region to the global market. Moreover, the region is home to many prominent players thriving in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market. As a result, it would boost the growth of the Asia Pacific AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.

Competitors in the Market

ClaroNAv Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Esaote Inc.

Aquilab GmbH

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

MIM Software Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Arterys Inc.

Blackford Analysis Limited

Aidoc

Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd.

EnvoyAI

ContextVision AB

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

iCAD, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

Modality Outlook

Magnetic Resonance (MR)

X-Ray

Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Multimodality Imaging Systems

Others

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



