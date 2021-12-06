Asus named Taiwan’s most valuable brand in 2021 by Interbrand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus was named Taiwan’s most valuable international brand for the eighth year in a survey by brand consultancy Interbrand.

Asus secured the top spot in this year’s Interbrand Best Taiwan Global Brands survey with a brand value of US$1.871 billion (NT$51.863 billion), up 23% from last year, according to a press release from the company. Asus was able to leverage its “wisdom” across its various lines and corporate divisions, according to Notebookcheck.net.

For example, the Taiwanese company was able to transfer its Duo form-factor from its ZenBook series over to its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Zephyrus sub-brand, as well as design novel features such as the ProArt Studiobook 16’s integrated dial, per Notebookcheck.net.

Asus also looks for a “diverse” range of partnerships, especially when it comes to its ROG lineup, which has worked with furniture brands (IKEA), esports teams, musicians, and athletes to strengthen its brand identity. The company was also recognized by Interbrand for its dedication to sustainable practices, which include reducing carbon emissions and increasing renewable energy usage across its global operations.