NCKU develops Taiwan’s first human-powered submersible

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) has developed a human-powered submersible, the first of its kind in Taiwan, which will be participating in the European International Submarine Races (eISR) in the U.K. next year.

Made with fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), the watercraft is 3-meters-long and weighs 100 kilograms. At a cost of NT$1 million (US$36,072), the submersible is special in its additional planes, which allow for better control and mobility, including fins that make rolling underwater easier.

Propelled by pedaling, the submersible can move up to five knots, or nine kph, with speeds expected to increase after some tweaking of its controllable pitch propellers, according to the researchers. The team has been undergoing diving training for maneuvering the vehicle.

This is a result of a cross-departmental effort led by Chen Jeng-horng (陳政宏), associate professor of the Department of Systems and Naval Mechatronic Engineering. The team comprises seven students, including five from the department and two from the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The fifth biennial European International Submarine Races, canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume in 2022 in Portsmouth. The NCKU team will be the first contender from East Asia in the competition’s 20-year history, according to Chen.