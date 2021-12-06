Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

NCKU develops Taiwan’s first human-powered submersible

Team to vie for honor at international submarine contest

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 13:57
NCKU develops Taiwan’s first human-powered submersible. (NCKU photo)

NCKU develops Taiwan’s first human-powered submersible. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) has developed a human-powered submersible, the first of its kind in Taiwan, which will be participating in the European International Submarine Races (eISR) in the U.K. next year.

Made with fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), the watercraft is 3-meters-long and weighs 100 kilograms. At a cost of NT$1 million (US$36,072), the submersible is special in its additional planes, which allow for better control and mobility, including fins that make rolling underwater easier.

Propelled by pedaling, the submersible can move up to five knots, or nine kph, with speeds expected to increase after some tweaking of its controllable pitch propellers, according to the researchers. The team has been undergoing diving training for maneuvering the vehicle.

This is a result of a cross-departmental effort led by Chen Jeng-horng (陳政宏), associate professor of the Department of Systems and Naval Mechatronic Engineering. The team comprises seven students, including five from the department and two from the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The fifth biennial European International Submarine Races, canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume in 2022 in Portsmouth. The NCKU team will be the first contender from East Asia in the competition’s 20-year history, according to Chen.
submersible
submarine
NCKU
National Cheng Kung University
European International Submarine Races

RELATED ARTICLES

Submarine cable problems cause internet outage on Taiwan's Matsu Islands
Submarine cable problems cause internet outage on Taiwan's Matsu Islands
2021/12/04 16:55
Taiwan TV show reveals image of submarine keel-laying ceremony
Taiwan TV show reveals image of submarine keel-laying ceremony
2021/12/02 17:44
Pumice from Japanese volcanic eruption reaches Taiwan's Green Island
Pumice from Japanese volcanic eruption reaches Taiwan's Green Island
2021/11/30 12:26
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
2021/11/30 10:52
Taiwan’s NCKU wins in German contest for self-driving tech
Taiwan’s NCKU wins in German contest for self-driving tech
2021/11/18 16:04

Updated : 2021-12-06 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan