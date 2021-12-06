Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast To 2030

The global thin-film encapsulation market size was US$ 21.1 million in 2019. The global thin-film encapsulation market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 246.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) is a rapidly growing technology. Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE), with the use of thin-film barriers, can be used instead of front glass installed in OLED devices.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created a sudden downfall in market growth. The global pandemic led to havoc worldwide, which hampered the adoption of thin-film encapsulation. Moreover, the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic reduced manufacturing activities. Thus, the unavailability of raw materials for these batteries disrupted the supply chain of the global thin-film encapsulation market.
Factors Influencing
- The growing use and applications of thin-film solar cells is the primary factor fueling the market growth. OLED displays are being adopted for the manufacturing of smart wearables and smartphones. Thus, the growing demand for microelectronics and consumer electronics products may fuel market growth in the future.
- Rapidly growing investment in the OLED manufacturing facilities to boost the research activities is another key factor propelling the market growth. LG Chem and Idemitsu Kosan inked a partnership to share licenses relating to OLED technology.
- The benefits of thin-film solar cells over traditional solar cells, like enhanced flexibility, may drive market growth in the future.
- The market is witnessing a growing acceptance of efficient and flexible thin-film solar cells. Thus, the increasing roll-to-roll production of OLED lighting may present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the industry.
- The high cost associated with the raw-material license cost, equipment value may decline the growth of the global thin-film encapsulation market.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, Asia-Pacific contributes the highest revenue in the global thin-film encapsulation market. It is due to the availability of display panels and brand product manufacturers in emerging countries, such as South Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Out of all the nations, South Korea is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to the availability of key players, including Samsung and LG. Moreover, the growing demand for thin-film encapsulation may create substantial growth opportunities for the growth of China in the global thin-film encapsulation market. It is due to the increasing adoption of CSOT and BOE technology, which would create demand for flexible OLED panels.
Europe is forecast to present the second-highest growth revenue in the global thin-film encapsulation market because of increasing investments for enhancing OLED lighting research. Moreover, the application and adoption of OLED lighting solutions in the automotive sector may create favorable growth opportunities for the market players.
