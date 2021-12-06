Logistics Automation Market Size Worth USD 138.2 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 10.8%

The global logistics automation market size was US$ 49.8 billion in 2020. The global logistics automation market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 138.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The application of automation software and machinery that help companies enhance the logistics procedures is regarded as logistics automation. The systems are used in driverless vehicles and drones.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe negative impact on the global logistics automation market globally. The supply chain in North America, Asia Pacific, and other prominent regions was severely disrupted during the pandemic period.

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, retail, industrial goods, and consumer goods are the few segments that registered a major loss. Apart from that, the stoppage in the production of the electronic device hampered the market growth.

Factors Influencing

The growing era of the Internet of Things (IoT) has changed the outlook of the entire business sector. The logistics automation applications are used to create, process, share and store massive data with ease. Moreover, it helps share data with other associated devices, including sensors, radio frequency identification (RFID), and gateways. Thus, the beneficial aspect of logistics automation may propel market growth.

The growing demand for connectivity, technology, smart devices, and applications may play a prominent role in the growth of the global logistics automation market.

The expansion of the e-commerce industry, together with the growing necessity for warehouse efficiency, may present promising opportunities for the market players in the global logistics automation market.

Low operational costs and rapidly growing robotics advancements would fuel the growth of the global logistics automation market.

The fact that businesses are opting for digital methods instead of physical methods may amplify market growth.

Economic development, mainly in emerging countries, along with the rise in disposable income, is forecast to take the global logistics automation market forward.

High capital investment may hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the logistics automation market would witness accelerating growth in North America. The region is forecast to contribute with the leading share, mainly because of the presence of prominent enterprises. Moreover, the US, Canada, and Mexico are witnessing rapid economic growth. As a result, it would present significant opportunities for market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is forecast to register a notable growth rate because of the growing demand for automated materials. Moreover, the region is witnessing the expansion of the logistics and transportation segment. As a result, it would fuel the growth of the logistic automation markets in this region.

Competitors in the Market

Dematic Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG

Mecalux S.A.

VITRONIC

BEUMER Group

Toshiba Logistics Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

Swisslog Holding AG

KNAPP AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Jungheinrich AG

WiseTech Global Limited

Falcon Autotech

System Logistics Spa

Matternet Inc.

Pcdata BV

JBT Corporation.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Component

transportation management

warehouse & storage management

Insight by Organization Size

large enterprises

small enterprises

medium enterprises

Insight by Vertical

manufacturing

pharmaceuticals & healthcare

retail & e-commerce

aerospace & defense

logistics & transportation

chemicals

food & beverage

oil

gas & energy

automotive

others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



