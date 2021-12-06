Dental 3D Printing Market Report (2021-2030): Featuring Stratasys, Renishaw, 3D Systems and EnvisionTEC among others

The global dental 3D printing market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2020. The global dental 3D printing market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Dental 3D printing systems, together with oral scanning, and CAD/CAM designs, help create stone models, bridges, crowns, and orthodontic appliances.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of dental diseases is the primary factor that would create profitable opportunities for market growth.

The growing demand for dental 3D printing services from healthcare bodies, including clinics and hospitals, would create favorable growth opportunities for the market in the future. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 60%-90% of schoolchildren around the world are suffering from dental cavities.

The geriatric population is more prone to get affected by dental disease. Thus, the growing geriatric population would drive the growth in the adoption of CAD/CAM technology.

Growing healthcare spending in emerging countries may facilitate the opportunities for the market players thriving in the global dental 3D printing market. Apart from that, technological advancement would be another factor fueling the market growth. In 2018, 3D Systems launched DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers.

Growing investments in the planning centers would fuel the market growth. These centers use 3D printing technology to guide dentists regarding patients’ treatments. Thus, it is forecast to lead the growth of dental 3D printed technologies.

The stringent regulatory standards may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the leading share in the global dental 3D printing market. The growing number of dental diseases would exceed the chances of regional growth. Moreover, increasing oral care expenditure, technological advancements, together with the rising demand for cosmetic surgery, would fuel the growth of the North American market for dental 3D printing.

Asia-Pacific region would witness rapid growth in the global dental 3D printing market because of the rapidly growing aging population. Apart from that, the increasing cases of dental diseases may fuel the growth of the global dental 3D printing market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing marketing and advertising leading to awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries may propel market growth. The demand for braces, clear aligners, and other dental products is forecast to increase in the coming years. As a result, it would fuel the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3D printers helped in developing COVID-19 products, including PPE and testing supplies. However, people avoided visiting dentists and hospitals as it demanded direct contact. The terror of infection declined the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

Disruptions in the supply chain, together with import-export restrictions, hampered the market growth during the pandemic period. However, the market is forecast to grow during the analysis period because of growing health concerns.

Competitors in the Market

Stratasys, Ltd.

Renishaw plc

Carbon, Inc.

3D Systems

Formlabs

Concept Laser GmbH

EnvisionTEC

SLM Solutions Group

DWS Systems

Prodways Group

EOS GmbH

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Product & Service

Services

Materials

Plastics

Metals

Other Materials

Equipment

Dental 3D Printers

Dental 3D Scanners

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Stereolithography

Digital Light Processing

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

PolyJet Printing

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Application

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Dental 3D Printing Market, By End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



