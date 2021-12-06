Dental 3D Printing Market Report (2021-2030): Featuring Stratasys, Renishaw, 3D Systems and EnvisionTEC among others

The global dental 3D printing market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2020. The global dental 3D printing market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol69
Dental 3D printing systems, together with oral scanning, and CAD/CAM designs, help create stone models, bridges, crowns, and orthodontic appliances.
Factors Influencing
- The growing prevalence of dental diseases is the primary factor that would create profitable opportunities for market growth.
- The growing demand for dental 3D printing services from healthcare bodies, including clinics and hospitals, would create favorable growth opportunities for the market in the future. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 60%-90% of schoolchildren around the world are suffering from dental cavities.
- The geriatric population is more prone to get affected by dental disease. Thus, the growing geriatric population would drive the growth in the adoption of CAD/CAM technology.
- Growing healthcare spending in emerging countries may facilitate the opportunities for the market players thriving in the global dental 3D printing market. Apart from that, technological advancement would be another factor fueling the market growth. In 2018, 3D Systems launched DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers.
- Growing investments in the planning centers would fuel the market growth. These centers use 3D printing technology to guide dentists regarding patients’ treatments. Thus, it is forecast to lead the growth of dental 3D printed technologies.
- The stringent regulatory standards may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America holds the leading share in the global dental 3D printing market. The growing number of dental diseases would exceed the chances of regional growth. Moreover, increasing oral care expenditure, technological advancements, together with the rising demand for cosmetic surgery, would fuel the growth of the North American market for dental 3D printing.
Asia-Pacific region would witness rapid growth in the global dental 3D printing market because of the rapidly growing aging population. Apart from that, the increasing cases of dental diseases may fuel the growth of the global dental 3D printing market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing marketing and advertising leading to awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries may propel market growth. The demand for braces, clear aligners, and other dental products is forecast to increase in the coming years. As a result, it would fuel the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3D printers helped in developing COVID-19 products, including PPE and testing supplies. However, people avoided visiting dentists and hospitals as it demanded direct contact. The terror of infection declined the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.
Disruptions in the supply chain, together with import-export restrictions, hampered the market growth during the pandemic period. However, the market is forecast to grow during the analysis period because of growing health concerns.
Competitors in the Market
- Stratasys, Ltd.
- Renishaw plc
- Carbon, Inc.
- 3D Systems
- Formlabs
- Concept Laser GmbH
- EnvisionTEC
- SLM Solutions Group
- DWS Systems
- Prodways Group
- EOS GmbH
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Dental 3D Printing Market, By Product & Service
- Services
- Materials
- Plastics
- Metals
- Other Materials
- Equipment
- Dental 3D Printers
- Dental 3D Scanners
Dental 3D Printing Market, By Technology
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Stereolithography
- Digital Light Processing
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- PolyJet Printing
Dental 3D Printing Market, By Application
- Prosthodontics
- Orthodontics
- Implantology
Dental 3D Printing Market, By End User
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Hospitals & Clinics
- Dental Academic & Research Institutes
Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Dental 3D Printing Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol69
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/