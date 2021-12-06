Home Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 410 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8,7%

The global home healthcare market size was US$ 181.5 billion in 2020. The global home healthcare market is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 410 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for home healthcare facilities suddenly grew during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As hospitals were full of patients and people were struggling to get beds, various patients adopted the home healthcare system to take care of the health ailments. Moreover, the terror of infection prohibited people from visiting hospitals. As a result, it fueled the demand for home healthcare.

COVID-19 pandemic fueled the demand for blood glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and temperature monitors. Thus, the market witnessed a sudden rise in revenue generation.

Due to the cost-efficiency of home healthcare, consumers adoption increased. The COVID-19 epidemic emerged as an opportunity for home healthcare providers. As a result of that, people have become more aware of the advantages it provides. Due to comfort, independence, and social distancing offered by home healthcare systems, the market would observe lucrative opportunities in the future.

Factor Influencing

The requirement for quality and consistent healthcare facilities would create beneficial opportunities for the market players in the home healthcare industry.

The growing investments in the healthcare sector would create significant possibilities for market growth.

Growing R&D activities and advancements in smart monitoring solutions along with the emergence of tele-ICU would be other factors propelling the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of disease, combined with the rising geriatric population, would accelerate the growth of the global home healthcare market.

The lack of skilled home care practitioners and service facilities may slow down the growth of the global home healthcare market in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

North America held the largest home healthcare market share because of the existence of efficient medical infrastructure and growing awareness among the population. Apart from that, rapidly growing investment in R&D activities would create significant opportunities for the market players. North America is home to various large-scale and small-scale healthcare service providers. Thus, it would propel the region’s contribution.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global home healthcare market. The growing CAGR of the region is attributed to the growing geriatric population and increasing government initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness notable growth in the global home healthcare market. The reasons are the rising geriatric population and growing awareness regarding benefits of the home healthcare. Apart from that, increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies, such as China and India, would be another reason for the regional growth.

Competitors in the Market

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amedisys

Kindred at Home

LHC Group Inc.

A&D Company Limited

BAYADA Home Health Care

Abbott

OMRON Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters Peak Flow Meters Heart Rate Monitors Fetal Monitoring Devices HIV Test Kits Home Sleep Testing Devices Coagulation Monitoring Products Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits Holter and Event Monitors Cholesterol Monitoring Devices Colon Cancer Test Kits Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits Drug and Alcohol Test Kits ECG/EKG Devices EEG Devices Temperature Monitors Hearing Aids Activity Monitors & Wristbands

Therapeutic Products Oxygen Delivery Systems Nebulizers Ventilators Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Wound Care Products IV Equipment Dialysis Equipment Insulin Delivery Devices Inhalers Other Therapeutic Products (ostomy devices, automated external defibrillators (AEDs))

Mobility Care Products Wheelchairs Walkers & Rollators Mobility Scooters Canes Crutches



By Service

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

Hearing Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Other Indications (sleep disorders, kidney disorders, neurovascular diseases, and HIV)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



